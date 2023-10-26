BTSA Welcomes Scott D. Murray

BTSA (Lake Geneva, WI) is pleased to welcome Scott D. Murray to the US division as a Business Development Manager focusing on the Northeast Territory including West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Delaware, Washington, and Maine.

“I make the World a healthier place one sale and business development at a time” – Scott D. Murray. Scott brings over 20 plus years’ experience in functional and nutritional ingredients to the industrial, pharmaceutical, personal care, pet food, food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries.

BTSA specializes in the manufacture of tocopherol-based antioxidants and natural vitamin E for use in food, cosmetics, personal care, pet food, feed, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. Using only the highest quality raw materials from Non-GMO Project Verified soy and sunflower oils, BTSA produces European-quality tocopherols and natural vitamin E using distillation at their state-of-the-art facility in Madrid, Spain. BTSA, the leader in antioxidant solutions, recently launched the World’s first certified organic antioxidant – Tocobiol Organic.

For More Information:

https://www.btsa.com/en/