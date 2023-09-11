Discover the Future of Packaging Lines with Sidel at Pack Expo 2023

Sidel will be showcasing its innovative packaging line solutions in the beverage, food, home and personal care industries at Pack Expo 2023 in Las Vegas from 11 – 13 September.

Visitors to Sidel’s booth 8118 in the South Upper Hall, Las Vegas Convention Centre will see the company’s latest innovations and meet Sidel experts to gain detailed insights.

One of the world’s leading packaging and processing trade shows, Pack Expo 2023 brings together packaging professionals from more than 40 industries. Exhibiting in the Reusable Packaging Pavilion (RPA),Sidel will be using multimedia tools to demonstrate its latest packaging equipment and services, highlighting its innovative solutions for beverage, food, home and personal care in PET, can, glass, carton, pouches and other materials.

Some of the latest solutions on display will be Sidel’s new flexible Cermex ProSelex infeed system for shaped bottles as well as its new RoboAccess_Pal, a uniquely compact capable palletising solution that delivers improved agility, operability and compactness to the Food, Home, and Personal Care (FHPC) industries.

Marcos Pilati, Vice President Equipment Sales for North America, explains: “We look forward to welcoming our current and potential customers at Pack Expo in Las Vegas where we will demonstrate the very best of what we have to offer as a trusted, reliable partner. We will share our technological expertise while providing visitors with critical advice on how to meet the challenges facing the market today. Our team will be available for meetings which can be scheduled through our online show portal.”

Visitors will be able to discuss Sidel’s complete line solutions, a culmination of its decades of expertise and its comprehensive portfolio of services in every field of packaging solutions including line concept, engineering, line control and automation, packaging technologies and equipment.

As the market leader with over 40 years of experience in PET packaging, Sidel has witnessed an increasing number of worldwide players moving towards the material. Sidel’s Aseptic Combi Predisis designed to help manufacturers meet the growing market demand for healthy and nutritious drinks through its patented dry preform and cap decontamination solution.

Earlier this year, Sidel released two key innovations for packing and palletizing to meet the evolving needs of manufacturers. The Cermex ProSelex is a flexible collating system for complex unstable bottles. This gentle, streamlined, grouping device is designed to associate with any type of case packer and will deliver extreme efficiency, high availability, and greater operability. In addition, the RoboAccess_Pal Sis a uniquely capable palletising solution that delivers improved agility, operability and compactness to the FHPC industries.

To stay competitive in today’s market requires not only flexibility but also smart digital solutions built on global expertise and technology. By encompassing packaging line intelligence, Sidel’s market-leading Evo-ON software suite enables continuous production optimisation and enhanced line performance. The full range of Evo-ON digital solutions will be on display to demonstrate how customers can utilise them to achieve increased production efficiency.

With expertise in eco-friendly packaging alternatives, from 100% recycled PET (rPET) and light-weighted primary packaging with tethered caps to optimised secondary and tertiary packaging alternatives, Sidel will show how it is ready to help customers meet the packaging market’s changing priorities.??

Packaging design is another element that is becoming increasingly important to customers who require eye-catching designs to differentiate brands in the marketplace with dependable performance all the way from concept to consumer. Packaging design agency Gentlebrand will be at the booth to share with visitors its extensive packaging design and branding expertise supported by Sidel’s packaging experts to engineer and develop unique packaging solutions to meet new sustainability goals.

For More Information:

https://www.sidel.com/en/about/media/events-and-webinars/pack-expo-2023-las-vegas-ev-142