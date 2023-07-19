Flavor & Fragrance Specialties Now Presenting Itself as Lucta to the U.S. market

MAHWAH, N.J.— Flavor & Fragrance Specialties (FFS) , a Lucta Company and leading US-based flavor and fragrance firm, is pleased to announce its continued integration to become part of Lucta, a global, family-owned flavor and fragrance company headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. This strategic move aims to leverage Lucta’s global strengths and preserve the legacy of FFS in coffee and specialty beverages by maintaining the brand, as well as embody its values of trust and innovation.

FFS, with its creation and applications center in New Jersey and manufacturing facilities in Maryland, established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality flavors and fragrances over the last 40 years. Lucta’s acquisition of FFS in 2015 allowed both companies to leverage their strengths on both global and local scales to drive future growth.

The decision to integrate FFS into the Lucta brand comes after 8 years of successful collaboration and co-creation.

It marks a pivotal moment for both companies.

“The FFS legacy in the coffee and specialty beverage segment has paved the path for Lucta’s success in the US market. By combining this legacy with the talent of our U.S. team of dedicated creation and application experts, and Lucta’s 70+ years of flavor and fragrance global expertise, we will continue to support the growth of all existing and prospective strategic partners. It is an important and exciting milestone for Lucta. The best is yet to come!”

– Jorge Castrillon; General Manager, Lucta-FFS

As part of the rebranding, Lucta-FFS will benefit from capitalizing on Lucta’s global excellence in the markets of savory, bakery, wellness, fragrance and animal feed additives. FFS’s core strength in flavored coffee and specialty beverages will be preserved, as it remains a benchmark of excellence within the group. This integration ensures a smooth transition and recognizes the dedication and sense of belonging that its employees have developed over the years.

“The Americas are one of the most important avenues of growth for the Lucta Group. Thanks to FFS, we managed to strengthen our footprint in the US and, above all, expand our human talent and know-how in new commercial segments. The combination of these two organizations has effectively blended innovation and commitment by widening our expertise while placing fairness first, as we always do, in all business engagements. We’re proud to embark on this new chapter and excited to achieve new successes in the US market as a unified Lucta Group team.”

– Albert Xambó, Group Managing Director of Lucta

Customers can expect a seamless continuation of services. Lucta’s dedicated teams in the U.S. will continue to provide unparalleled marketplace insights and tailored flavor and fragrance solutions to their valued partners.

