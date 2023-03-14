Holla Spirits Partners with Johnson Brothers in North Carolina

Holla Spirits, a millennial-owned, award-winning spirits company, has appointed Johnson Brothers Distributors of North Carolina to represent its premium vodka and Ready-to-Drink cocktail portfolio throughout the state.

“This is the next evolution of Holla Spirits’ growth as we continue to expand outside the Mid-Atlantic to bring our fresh, progressive brand to friends and followers in North Carolina,” said Holla Spirits President and Founder Patrick Shorb. “We can’t wait to share Holla with Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Winston-Salam, Asheville and other metros in the Tar Heel state. Holla vodkas are made for the outdoors, and our Ready-to-Drink vodka cocktails will be an especially great complement to fun times with friends at NCs’ beaches, lakes and hiking hotspots. As a like-minded family company, Johnson Brothers is the ideal partner to bring Holla to the North Carolina market.”

Holla will bring its diverse vodka portfolio to North Carolina retailers and consumers through its partnership with Johnson Brothers. In addition to its bottled vodka line-up, Holla’s Ready-to-Drink vodka cocktail pouches are a perfect fit with the countless outdoor activities North Carolina has to offer. Holla’s tropical-themed RTDs are available in three expressions: lime, watermelon and papaya.

“A family-run business since 1953, Johnson Brothers is focused on findings and distributing the best brands in the industry,” said Johnson Brothers Director of Spirits and Brand Manager Steve Faltz. “Holla Spirits is authentic, has an extraordinary story and has an even more extraordinary product. We’re excited to be Holla advocates and we also appreciate that the Holla brand stands up for unity and gives back to charitable causes.”

This past summer, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association (PLBTA) declared the Bloody Holla Mary as the “Official Pennsylvania Tavern Summer Drink,” with Holla Spirits donating 10 percent of its Sweetfire Jalepeño vodka sales during the season to Uplifting Athletes, a nonprofit that raises awareness and research funds for rare childhood diseases.

Holla Spirits vodkas are made in York, Pennsylvania distilling from a variety of grains and organic sugar cane. Holla is available in more than 350 Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores throughout Pennsylvania; Total Wine & More stores in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Nevada; and bars, restaurants, breweries and clubs in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Holla Spirits also are available online for home delivery in over 30 states and in retail stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Consumers can order Holla Spirits’ Ready-to-Drink Vodka Cocktails and select vodka varieties at hollaspirits.com or passionspirits.com.

For More Information:

https://www.hollaspirits.com/