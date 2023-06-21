Icon Foods Introduces Clean-Tasting SteviaSweet RM95 Natural Sweetener and Flavor Modulator

PORTLAND, Oregon — Icon Foods, a leading ingredient supplier with more than two decades of successfully supporting the worldwide growth of clean label food and beverage production, has introduced SteviaSweet RM95, a 95% Rebaudioside M (Reb M) stevia with a clean flavor profile that is free of the bitter notes often associated with other forms of stevia. A high-intensity, zero-calorie natural sweetener, SteviaSweet RM95 provides a neutral, sweet taste without the use of flavor maskers. It also works well with other high-intensity sweeteners as a sweetness or flavor modulator.

“With its balanced flavor, SteviaSweet RM95 allows formulators to naturally sweeten with stevia and achieve a clean taste,” said Thom King, CEO of Icon Foods. The result is a flavor remarkably similar to sugar without the need for expensive taste modifiers or maskers, which can also extend development times. This next-generation stevia sweetener will support faster innovation and quicker revenue generation for our customers.”

SteviaSweet RM95 is a stevia extract powder with a minimum 95% concentration of Reb M, one of many steviol glycosides that give the Stevia rebaudiana leaf its sweet flavor. Reb M has less bitter aftertaste, less sourness, less licorice and leafy notes and lower astringency compared with Reb A, the most commonly used and abundant steviol glycoside.

“Blind qualitative descriptive analysis taste testing found that SteviaSweet RM95 delivers a natural sweet flavor very comparable to sugar in water,” King said. “Formulations with Reb A often face limitations due to the strong licorice and bitter taste. With its proprietary sourcing and chemical-free extraction method, SteviaSweet RM95 can achieve high levels of natural sweetness without the unwanted off-notes.”

Manufactured in the U.S. and bio-converted from stevia leaves grown in Peru, SteviaSweet RM95 is perceived as being 20%-40% sweeter than Reb A stevia, offsetting the cost in use as less is needed to achieve the same level of sweetness. It is ideal for a variety of applications including carbonated and noncarbonated beverages; dairy and nondairy products, including yogurt, milks and ice cream; fruit products; baked goods, including confections, bars, cereals and other snacks; condiments, including jams and jellies; nutraceuticals and more.

About Icon Foods

Established in 1999, Icon Foods is a natural food ingredient supplier committed to helping manufacturers bring clean, healthy foods and beverages to the global market. Based in Portland, Oregon, Icon Foods focuses on delivering unique sweetening solutions for food manufacturers and formulators to make deep, clean cuts to added sugar naturally. Icon Foods offers a vast variety of sweeteners and bulk ingredients in conventional and organic as well as non-GMO.

For More Information:

https://www.iconfoods.com/