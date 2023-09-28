Kyowa Hakko USA is proud to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its groundbreaking branded ingredient, Cognizin. While Kyowa Hakko has been at the forefront of citicoline sales since the early 1990s, it was two decades ago, in 2003, that it established the Cognizin brand, marking a pivotal moment in its commitment to enhancing brain health, focus, and attention.

Over the past two decades, Cognizin has emerged as a leading force in the world of cognitive health. This remarkable ingredient is backed by extensive research and has garnered recognition for its role in supporting mental acuity and concentration.

Brain health is a crucial aspect of overall wellbeing, and Kyowa Hakko USA has placed a strong emphasis on providing products that promote cognitive function. Cognizin, with its unique and innovative properties, has been a focal point of this mission.

“Reaching this 20-year milestone for Cognizin is a testament to our dedication to advancing brain health and cognitive function and reflects our relentless pursuit to be among the most trusted research-based branded ingredients through loyal customer innovation and dynamic collaboration strategies,” said Gerard Adams, President and CEO at Kyowa Hakko USA. “We remain committed to pioneering research and developing high-quality ingredients like Cognizin to support mental clarity, focus, and attention for individuals of all ages.”

Cognizin has been incorporated into a wide range of dietary supplements and functional foods, making it accessible to a broad audience seeking to enhance their cognitive performance. Kyowa Hakko USA’s ongoing investment in research and development ensures that Cognizin continues to be a trusted choice for consumers and product manufacturers alike.

As Kyowa Hakko USA celebrates 20 years of Cognizin, it looks forward to a future filled with continued innovation, research, and partnerships that advance brain health and cognitive wellbeing.

Join the celebration at SupplySide West on October 25th at 3 p.m., where Kyowa Hakko USA will be hosting a special event in its booth #4165. Stop by for cake and a toast as it marks this exciting milestone.

The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated these statements. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin Citicoline

Cognizin Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin, IMMUSE LC-Plasma, Eyemuse Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin Pantethine, Setria Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine.

For More Information:

https://www.kyowa-usa.com/