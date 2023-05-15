Lallemand Brewing Releases LalBrew LoNa — a Revolutionary Strain for Low/No Alcohol Beer Production

Lallemand Brewing proudly has released its latest innovation, developed for craft, regional and industrial brewers alike hoping to make great tasting, consistent Low and No alcohol beers. Low-and-No-alcohol beers have seen a recent boom in popularity as consumers cut back on alcohol and opt for healthier alternatives.

LalBrew LoNa is a hybrid Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast strain that has been selected for the easy and consistent production of low and non-alcoholic beers. Advanced classical and non-GMO breeding methods were used to select a strain that does not consume maltose or maltotriose, resulting in very low attenuation. LalBrew LoNa is the first maltose-negative Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain specifically selected for beer fermentations. As a S. cerevisiae strain, LalBrew LoNa performs like an ale producing a clean and neutral aroma profile, no phenolic flavors, and significantly reducing aldehydes that cause worty flavors.

Additionally, the patented technology from the University of California Davis (USA) ensures that the strain will not produce sulfurous off-flavors, allowing the malt and hop flavors to shine through.

LalBrew LoNa is available globally in 500g sachets and 10kg bulk packs. Pasteurization is required when brewing with LalBrew LoNa to avoid refermentation after packaging and ensure beer stability

For More Information:

https://www.lallemandbrewing.com/en/lona/