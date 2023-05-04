Malteurop Malting Company Opens Distribution Center in California

Milwaukee, Wisc. – MMC, one of the leading suppliers of North American Grown and Malted products and imported malts to North American craft brewers and distillers, is pleased to announce the opening of its new U.S. distribution center. Based in Stockton, California, this distribution point makes it easier than ever for craft brewers and distillers in California and Nevada to get reliable, consistent delivery of MMC malts.

With a new distribution point in your local area, MMC is even more competitive than before. Brewers and distillers have the option to get malt from one of North America’s leading maltsters.

The opening of the California distribution center gives brewers and distillers across North America seven MMC distribution points, including existing distribution centers in Denver, Colorado; Louisville Kentucky; Fort Worth, Texas; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; and Fife, Washington (south of Seattle).

All seven distribution centers have a supply of MMC’s base malts and specialty malts (including its distillers malt), as well as MMC’s Bavarian Pilsen imported from Europe. In addition to making delivery of these malts more reliable and consistent, more distribution points also result in quicker deliveries and reduced freight costs.

Most MMC distribution centers also offer a will call option for brewers that want the ability to pick up their malt from the distribution center.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – also known as Brew City USA – MMC has malthouses in Great Falls, Montana, and Winona, Minnesota, in the United States, as well as in Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada. A fourth North American malthouse in Meoqui, Chihuahua in Mexico is currently in development with a planned opening in the second half of 2023. MMC also has numerous transload facilities across North America, making bulk delivery of malts especially efficient.

MMC has the capability to meet the malting needs of the largest or smallest of breweries and distilleries across North America.

MMC California Distribution Center Stockton, California

About MMC (Malteurop Malting Company)

MMC (Malteurop Malting Company) has been farmer owned since 1961. The company currently operates three malthouses located in the U.S. and Canada. MMC’s current product line encompasses base malts with the additions of Pilsen, Pale Ale, Vienna, and Munich, wheat malts for brewers, malts for distillers, and specialty malts like kilned caramel, dextrin, and crystal wheat, all grown and malted in North America. MMC also carries specially imported Bavarian Pilsen and French Pilsen malts. Visit www.malteuropmaltingco.com to or inquire about these products with your local sales rep, or we invite you to email us at customersuccess@malteurop.com or call (844) 546-MALT (6258).

For More Information:

https://www.malteuropmaltingco.com/en/news/malteurop-malting-company-(mmc)-opens-distribution-center-in-california