Omega Fruit Co Joins Forces with Miller and Smith Foods

EDMONTON, Alberta— In an exciting new collaboration, Omega Fruit Co., a leading name in organic sea buckthorn products supply, joins forces with Miller and Smith Foods, Canada’s largest importer of tomatoes for processing. Starting November 2023, this synergistic partnership is set to embrace current market interest on the West Coast by introducing wholesale organic frozen sea buckthorn berries at competitive industry pricing.

With more and more Canadians prioritizing their health and well-being and the statistics showing that Gen Z’ers and Millenials are the most open to trying new foods and beverages, ingredients like the sea buckthorn berry are rapidly capturing market attention from brewers, distillers, and healthy beverage manufacturers alike. This new venture is primed to tap into this growing demand and marks a second distribution point for Omega Fruit Co., initially operating out of commercial warehousing in Montreal, Quebec. The new location in Edmonton, Alberta, is a state-of-the-art warehouse that can deliver across the West Coast and facilitates same-day pick-up on-site, ensuring optimal convenience. With a reputation for excellence, Miller and Smith Foods boasts a well-established logistic network. Their vast experience working with food and beverage manufacturers of all magnitudes, particularly in the brewing industry, ensures unparalleled supply chain efficiency. This collaboration is pivotal for Omega Fruit Co. as Miller and Smith Foods provides logistical expertise and a level of service expected by today’s customers.

“By leveraging the strengths of both Omega Fruit Co. and Miller and Smith, we are positioning ourselves to capture a significant market share while offering a great product at industry-measured pricing,” says Jonathan Asada.

The core of this partnership revolves around two primary goals:

1. Building New Partnerships: Omega Fruit Co. and Miller and Smith eagerly anticipate forging new customer relationships and making Sea buckthorn berries more accessible. This presents exciting opportunities for West Canadian businesses seeking a consistent and quality supply.

2. Fostering Market Interest: The collaboration aims not only to serve but also to cultivate and expand the market interest for sea buckthorn berries, often called ‘seaberries.’ Given its versatile nature and myriad nutritional benefits, this fruit is poised to be the next big thing in health-conscious circles across Canada.

About Omega Fruit Co.: Omega Fruit Co.

Owned and operated by Melissa Flanders, it is her mission to provide the North American market with quality certified sea buckthorn berries and to ensure accessibility of this nutrient-dense fruit to food and beverage manufacturers.

About Miller and Smith Foods

Currently owned by Rennie Asada, Miller and Smith Foods has grown to be Canada’s premier importer of tomatoes for processing; with a comprehensive list of standard and specialty fruits and a robust logistic network, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for food and beverage manufacturers, especially in the brewing industry. With 65 years of experience, their commitment to excellence and client satisfaction has made them a household name in the food distribution sector.

For More Information:

https://omegafruit.ca/wholesale/