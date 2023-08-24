Primaria Nutrition Opens Nutritional Premix Manufacturing Facility in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga.— Primaria Nutrition, the nutrition division of GC Ingredients, has invested in a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta, Georgia, to manufacture custom formulations in powder and liquid form for food, supplement and value-added products.

The facility is designed for precise formulation and blending of nutritional and functional pre-blends. The facility features six suites with custom air handling, humidity control, and a variety of blending and packaging equipment. Primaria Nutrition’s facility is equipped to handle large orders, but is also able to accept low minimum order quantities (MOQs).

“There has been a lot of consolidation in the premix industry. As a result, there is a need in our industry for a nimble provider that can offer quick turnarounds and low minimum order quantities on premixes, as well as provide excellent customer service and precision on large orders. Companies need to get new products to market fast. We are committed to helping these companies launch their food products quickly, safely and cost-effectively,” said Robert Shapiro, vice-president of business development for Primaria Nutrition.

Primaria Nutrition offers ribbon blending, paddle mixing, and tumble mixing to accommodate any type of food product. Nutritional premix solutions include ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-mix (RTM) drinks, performance / meal replacement bars, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery products, tortilla solutions, sweetener blends, meat / poultry blends, and supplements. In addition, Primaria Nutrition has proprietary custom food blends that include antimicrobial blends, baking powder blends, and flavor-masking agents. Primaria Nutrition also offers a full range of effervescent products for a unique delivery system.

Primaria Nutrition tightly controls nutritional formulation analytical and quality assurance by conducting testing in-house, including UPLC, ICP-MS, FTIR and Mixolab testing for the rheological characterization. As a result, testing is timely, precise and cost-effective. Primaria Nutrition’s lab services ensure that products meet quality standards every time.

The new facility meets RCGS Global Standards for food safety and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) standards for food safety and management of product quality.

About Primaria Nutrition

Primaria Nutrition, the nutrition division of GC Ingredients, manufactures custom formulations in powder and liquid form for food, supplement and value-added products. Primaria Nutrition specialties in nutritional premix solutions that include ready-to-drink (RTD) and ready-to-mix (RTM) drinks, performance / meal replacement bars, dairy products, breakfast cereals, bakery products, tortilla solutions, sweetener blends, meat / poultry blends, supplements and proprietary custom food blends.

For More Information:

http://www.primarianutrition.gcingredients.com