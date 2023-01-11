RNDC Awarded E. & J. Gallo Winery Retail Chain Distribution Business In California

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced that E. & J. Gallo Winery awarded the company its retail chain distribution business in California, adding to the general market retail distribution business RNDC took over in 2021.

“We are thrilled to be Gallo’s distributor in California,” Bob Hendrickson, RNDC Chief Operating Officer, said. “Our successful partnership and route to market capabilities have been key in making this next phase of our relationship happen.”

“RNDC has been a great distributor for Gallo brands nationally, and we look forward to expanding our relationship with them as we transition our chain business in California,” said Ted Seburn, Vice President of Sales for E. & J. Gallo Winery.

The transition is effective March 1, 2023.

