RyPax and CelluComp Produce All Fiber Bottle Solution

FIFE, Scotland and MACAU, China— Two entrepreneurial leaders in the fiber packaging industry are collaborating to introduce the very first all-fiber bottle solution with an interior coating that offers a biodegradable and renewable solution for one of the most widely-used packaging designs on the planet.

After years of perfecting its propriety microfibrillated cellulose product, Curran, made from the waste stream of root vegetables, Scottish-based CelluComp, and Asia-based molded fiber packaging production firm, RyPax, are pushing the industry forward by combining precision plant-based packaging production with a highly renewable feed stock ingredient to crack the code on the all-fiber bottle.

The revolutionary step the two independent businesses took was developing a novel pulp fiber made with a mix of Curran, bamboo and bagasse. This material is extremely strong with minimal porosity and allows the application of a thin, impermeable coating to the bottle’s interior, which allows manufacturers to take the next important step in environmental packaging by eliminating the need for a plastic liner.

“Integrating RyPax’s and CelluComp’s proven technology, materials and production expertise to produce the industry’s first all-fiber bottle at scale is a major evolution for the industry,” said Christian Kemp-Griffin, CEO of CelluComp. “Our unique capabilities and entrepreneurial approach, including establishing a Minnesota-based Public Benefit Corp. to better serve U.S. operations, has finally produced a design most packaged goods companies, and their consumers, have been longing for.”

“Combining our global expertise in fiber packaging design and production, with CelluComp’s creative ingredient solution, we’re looking at true barrier packaging breakthrough,” said Alvin Lim, CEO of RyPax. “This initiative will remove millions of tons of plastic waste from the environment.”

RyPax and CelluComp have been collaborating on a commercial all-fiber bottle format for more than three years and recently gained validation from the Danish Technological Institute (DTI), who has been an important partner in helping create viable proof of concepts.

“This collaboration and design is something the industry has been waiting to see for a very long time and we’re excited a solution is now available,” said Alexander Bardenstein, business development manager with DTI. “The RyPax/CelluComp bottle has been through all of our comprehensive testing to earn our endorsement and allows them to start tailoring this technology for the global marketplace.”

Currently designed for water and powder substances, the partnership is poised to scale production for industry applications from beverage, beauty, health, medicine, food and other retail brands to help manufacturers deliver a more sustainable product to reduce waste and meet consumer, government and their own sustainability goals. Moving forward, RyPax and CelluComp will in close collaboration with DTI explore additional fiber packaging solutions including fiber screw threads, caps, even thinner coatings, and a more intricate means of branding on bottles for their customers.

About RyPax

RyPax is the pioneering molded fiber packaging specialist that is committed to being environmentally-friendly. RyPax products are fully recyclable, biodegradable and only made from materials sourced from responsible, green suppliers. RyPax produces custom molded fiber products in a wide range of applications ranging from cosmetic to industrial, meeting the needs of clients from various industries including pharmaceutical, beauty and electronics. RyPax is the international division of The Wing Fat Printing Co., Ltd. and has offices and production facilities across the U.S., Macau and China to serve clients globally.

About CelluComp

CelluComp is a Scottish-based company located in Fife, near Edinburgh. Our team of scientists and business professionals work on the development and commercialization of sustainable materials. Our principal activity is to develop and commercialize Curran®, a material developed from the extraction of nanocellulose fiber of root vegetables, primarily from sugar beet pulp, which is a by-product of the sugar industry. Curran® offers exceptional mechanical and rheological properties for numerous applications such as fiber-based packaging and coatings.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/home/CelluComp