Signode to Showcase Suite of Automated Turnkey Solutions at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev.— Signode, a leading global manufacturer of a broad range of automated packaging equipment, tools, consumables, and automation solutions, will present an array of automation advancements and support solutions in booths C-4814 and C-5017 at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023. Held at the Las Vegas Convention Center September 11-13, Signode will showcase how the synergy between its portfolio of products and services unlocks the production potential within your unique operation.

This year at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Signode highlights the benefits of automation for manufacturing and distribution operations through its advanced line of Simplimatic robotics, palletizers and conveyors, Little David case packing equipment, Lachenmeier stretch hooding equipment and others. Backed by a team of knowledgeable and tenured engineers and service technicians, Signode is equipped to provide total turnkey solutions to optimize performance for your business.

Simplimatic Essential Compact Palletizer

Simplimatic palletizers highlight Signode’s dedication to provide solutions that are best suited for your operation. Every robotic palletizing system is engineered for your desired speed, service life, payload, reach, repeatability, and affordability to enhance productivity and reduce labor costs. Designed to be easily integrated with new or existing material handling lines, Simplimatic Palletizers feature adjustable grippers for the versatile handling of pallets, slip sheets, and a variety of product types including cases, bags, trays, and containers.

Simplimatic Pallet Transfer AMR

Designed to optimize productivity in logistics and manufacturing operations, the Simplimatic Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) is a mobile platform that automates full-load and material transportation tasks previously performed by forklifts. The unit is made to dock to end-of-line roller or drag chain transfer conveyors, facilitating easy integration of autonomous transfer pallets and gaylords in an existing facility. It also navigates autonomously without the aid of lines or magnetic strips, rerouting to avoid obstructions in its path. ProMat attendees will have the opportunity to see live demonstrations of the AMR and meet with Signode specialists to discover the benefits of implementing this innovative technology in their own facilities.

In addition to innovative and industry-leading equipment, Signode’s customizable offerings include reliability service, tooling, and software integration – a total solution tailored to your operation’s specific needs. Since last year’s PACK EXPO, Signode has been focusing on enhancing the overall customer experience.

“We want our customers to have the same confidence in our solutions as we do,” says Rick Hantke, Director of Marketing for Automation and Packaging Technologies at Signode. “This is why we’ve expanded our industry-leading portfolio to include support services – to provide peace of mind for our customers throughout their packaging journey. We recently built a state-of-the-art Customer Experience Center and Packaging Lab in Roselle, IL to demonstrate our solutions firsthand, and we offer the Packaging Plus Reliability Services program to help our customers overcome current operational challenges and strategically plan for future advancements.”

Whether you’re looking to upgrade a single machine or automate your entire production line, Signode has a solution to meet your needs. Through its consultative approach, Signode works with customers to discover underlying needs and deliver a tailored solution to meet specific requirements.

About Signode

With over $2B+ in revenue, 80+ manufacturing facilities across 6 continents and over 8,000 employees worldwide, Signode is a leading manufacturer of a broad spectrum of transit packaging consumables, tools, software, and equipment that optimize end-of line packaging operations and protect products in transit. Signode brings this extensive product portfolio together under 40 of trusted brands to offer optimized and complete transit packaging solutions to its customers.

