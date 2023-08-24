T. Hasegawa Flavor Manufacturing Facilities Obtain Food Safety Certifications

CERRITOS, Calif.— Food and beverage flavor manufacturer T. Hasegawa USA, Inc. is being recognized by the leading provider of global supply chain assurance programs with certification for the highest possible rating in food safety.

The California-based subsidiary of one of the world’s top flavor companies announces that its manufacturing facilities have achieved AA-rating certification by the British Retail Consortium Global Standards (BRCGS).

BRCGS is globally recognized as a leading food safety and quality certification program, providing a comprehensive framework for assessing and ensuring the safety, legality and quality of food products. An AA-rating certification from BRCGS ensures that a manufacturer meets or exceeds the most stringent standards in the industry for hygiene practices, quality control measures, employee training, traceability and ongoing compliance with industry regulations.

“T. Hasegawa develops flavors for every category within the food and beverage industry, so achieving the highest possible rating for food safety is paramount for our growing manufacturing presence in the United States,” said Chris Grayson, vice president of operations at T. Hasegawa USA. “It is a milestone in our company’s history for all three of our facilities to achieve BRCGS’s AA-rating. Meeting this high standard demonstrates our commitment and proactive approach to maintaining the highest safety and quality standards for our clients.”

The BRCGS certification rating was achieved at all three of T. Hasegawa’s state-of-the-art California manufacturing facilities, including Cerritos, Rancho Cucamonga and Foothill Ranch locations. Several T. Hasegawa personnel played a key role in achieving the new certification, including Royce Yokote (Director of Quality), Tyrone Montero (Director of Operations) and Erik Calderon (Director of Operations).

“We thank and congratulate our quality and operations team on this major achievement,” added Grayson. “We strive to keep our facilities at the forefront of industry best practices, and the AA-rating certification from BRCGS is a mark of distinction that reaffirms our reputation as a trusted and responsible flavor manufacturer.”

The GRCGS Global Food Safety Standard has set the benchmark for nearly 25 years. Adopted by over 22,000 sites in more than 130 countries, the standard is accepted by 70 percent of the top 10 global retailers, 60 percent of the top 10 QSR chains and 50 percent of the top 25 manufacturers. Currently in its ninth edition, the GRCGS Global Food Safety Standard is the first to be GFSI benchmarked and is constantly evolving to protect the consumer. Developed with input from industry, the GRCGS standard provides a framework to manage product safety, integrity, legality and quality, and the operational controls for these criteria in the food and food ingredient manufacturing, processing and packing industry.

About T. Hasegawa USA, Inc.

For more than a century, T. Hasegawa has made ‘Life Taste Better’ through custom flavors and fragrances developed for the world’s top food and beverage brands. T. Hasegawa is recognized around the world for its innovation and product differentiation, which builds our clients’ product flavor to unparalleled standards. Through a passion for culinary creation and a strong faith in the power of aroma and taste, T. Hasegawa’s flavor experts work to improve the way we experience food and beverages.

For More Information:

https://www.thasegawa.com/