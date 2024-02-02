RNDC Blends Diversity & Digital Transformation Through Integration With Diverse Powered Brands

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas— Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is the first to market with integration with Diverse Powered Brands, the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog connecting diverse suppliers, buyers, supplier diversity managers, wholesalers, and investors across the entire beverage alcohol and hospitality industry.

Diverse Powered Brands is the industry’s trusted resource that provides a seamless, easy, and informative way to discover diverse suppliers across all beverage alcohol and non-alcohol categories, all on one platform.

“Corporate social responsibility is in our DNA and our integration with Diverse Powered Brands is a testament to highlighting unique brands and perspectives,” said Jenn Engel, RNDC Chief Customer and Commercial Sales Officer. “We are difference-makers with an unwavering commitment to ethics and corporate governance. Together, RNDC and Diverse Powered Brands are leading the charge, but this is also an initiative for the greater good of the industry — we expect others to follow along the path and join the effort.”

Subscribers in the Diverse Powered Brands platform are integrated into eRNDC with their diversity attributes, badges, and “Powered by Diverse Powered Brands” logo.

“We are very pleased to feature Diverse Powered Brands on our eRNDC Platform,” said Emily Xu, RNDC SVP of eCommerce. “It not only helps brands amplify their message and share their powerful stories with new customers, but it also makes it more convenient for buyers to meet the demand of socially conscious consumers and provide a seamless process to our sales teams.”

Diverse Powered Brands addresses the importance of sourcing from diverse suppliers which in turn supports economic empowerment and inclusion, building strong economies and communities.

The following industry statistics offer a compelling narrative about the collective trends and consumer choices made by individuals in the modern marketplace.

58% of Americans consider themselves?conscious consumers, and?shoppers are becoming increasingly?mindful of their purchases. (Source: The Business Journals July 2021)

of Americans consider themselves?conscious consumers, and?shoppers are becoming increasingly?mindful of their purchases. (Source: The Business Journals July 2021) Almost one-fifth of Millennials said diversity?influences where they spend their?money, such as with businesses owned?by women, LGBTQ+ individuals,?Black Americans, and other?people of color. (Source: TD Bank’s annual Consumer Spending Index 2021)

of Millennials said diversity?influences where they spend their?money, such as with businesses owned?by women, LGBTQ+ individuals,?Black Americans, and other?people of color. (Source: TD Bank’s annual Consumer Spending Index 2021) By 2025 companies expect more than a 50% increase in their diversity spend goals. (Source: The Hackett Group’s 2021 Supplier Diversity Study)

“As an accelerator and disruptor for diverse suppliers in the beverage alcohol industry, we are excited to offer a hybrid sales tool to RNDC that not only adds value to the three-tier system but meets the needs of today’s consumers who are ultimately driven by the real stories behind their preferred brands,” said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Diverse Powered Brands and Women of the Vine & Spirits. “We are thrilled to have RNDC as our first integration and welcome the entire wholesale tier to come on board and drive change together.”

Going beyond a digital platform, Diverse Powered Brands operates as a startup incubator functioning as a springboard for early-stage businesses and startups by providing valuable educational resources, virtual master classes led by industry experts, and virtual or in-person pitch days with buyers, wholesalers and investors.

About Republic National Distributing Company

As a top beverage alcohol distributor in the nation, RNDC’s national reach helps suppliers by building strategic relationships with on- and off-premise customers to elevate their brands and reach their target consumers. RNDC currently operates in 39 states including the District of Columbia across the United States.

About Diverse Powered Brands

Diverse Powered Brands is the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog connecting diverse suppliers, buyers, supplier diversity managers, wholesalers, and investors across the entire beverage alcohol and hospitality industry. Diverse Powered Brands is the industry’s trusted resource, providing a seamless, easy, and informative way to discover diverse suppliers across all beverage alcohol and non-alcohol categories, all on one platform. Going beyond a digital platform, Diverse Powered Brands operates as a startup incubator functioning as a springboard for early-stage businesses and startups by providing valuable educational resources, virtual master classes led by industry experts, and virtual or in-person pitch days with buyers, wholesalers and investors.

About eRNDC

The eRNDC B2B digital platform is part of RNDC’s omnichannel approach to connect resellers and suppliers. eRNDC launched in California, Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Hawaii in 2023, bringing its reach to a total of 21 states. It provides RNDC resellers with a hyper-personalized and immersive buying experience using AI technology so customers can get the best recommendations and better meet the needs of their community. The eRNDC platform’s wide and growing adoption affirms the willingness of both suppliers and resellers to transform their behaviors to grow business through a new, flexible digital marketing and sales infrastructure for the beverage industry.

For More Information:

https://www.rndc-usa.com/rndc-blends-diversity-digital-transformation-through-integration-with-diverse-powered-brands/