Sovereign Flavors Opens Second Location in Kyle, TX

KYLE, Texas— The City of Kyle Economic Development and Sovereign Flavors are excited to announce the grand opening of their brand-new manufacturing facility at 341 Plum Creek Meadows in Kyle, TX.

Opening a second location in Kyle, TX, strategically positioned along the I-35 corridor, is the next step in Sovereign Flavors journey of innovation and excellence for a business that has been in operation since 2003.

“We are thrilled to be opening in the great state of Texas – the epicenter of craft food and beverage innovation,” said David Ames, President & CEO of Sovereign Flavors. “This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Sovereign Flavors, and we remain steadfast in our mission to empower our employees to deliver unparalleled quality and service to our valued customers.”

“In Kyle, we’re all about setting standards and leading by example,” said Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell. “Sovereign Flavors, their staff, and their new facility, that is situated in a prime development location, fits that mold and vision. We’re happy to welcome Sovereign Flavors to town and look forward to our continued partnership.”

In March of 2022, Sovereign Flavors announced they were expanding their footprint to the Lone Star State. Just two years later, nearly to the day, they have opened the doors of their 40,000-square-foot facility that will house production, quality assurance, and sales to better serve customers in the southeast region of the United

States.

“Sovereign Flavors joins several other businesses in Kyle’s Plum Creek Employment District along FM 1626, adding quality jobs for our community and further expanding our growing food and product development industry,” said Victoria Vargas, City of Kyle Director of Economic Development. “We welcome them to the City of Kyle and look forward to providing them an additional home in Texas for their already well-established business.” Sovereign Flavors held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 4.

About the Kyle Economic Development Department

Kyle’s Economic Development Department is a full-service organization providing resources and solutions for businesses and projects of all sizes. The department is a key component of the Community Development Team which seeks to create a thriving community.

About Sovereign Flavors

At Sovereign Flavors, our mission is to craft the best-tasting finished beverages and highest-quality flavors in the industry. As the leaders in beverage and food development, our flavors are featured in products like non-alcoholic beverages, ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzers, flavored spirits, energy drinks, hydration drinks, cream liqueurs, powdered beverages and more. Our food development specialties include nutrition bars, cookies, frozen dairy desserts, and gummies. With one of the largest Research & Development departments in the industry, our expert team develops exceptional formulations that cater to our customer’s specific

requirements, including Kosher, Organic, Non-GMO, and Whole Foods compliant. Whether you are an entrepreneur just starting out on your beverage journey, or you are an established brand looking for innovative formulation, cost savings, and quick lead times, our team is here to help.

For More Information:

http://www.sovereignflavors.com