Treatt Unveils Bespoke Coffee Solutions and Portfolio Expansion

Treatt, the manufacturer and supplier of a diverse and sustainable portfolio of natural extracts and ingredients for the beverage, flavor and fragrance industries, has launched an extension to their coffee range alongside their bespoke coffee solutions aimed to delight beverage innovators in North America.

Rebekah Kettrick, Category & Sourcing Manager – Coffee & Tea and Certified Q Grader said “Coffee holds a personal significance for both brands and consumers, and we recognise the value of imparting a distinctive touch to the flavor and narrative of your coffee story.”

With a global team of coffee experts and beverage developers with sourcing, roasting and extraction expertise, the ingredients manufacturer offers bespoke coffee solutions, collaborating with brands on new product development and reformulation of distinctive coffee tastes. They utilise global insights and consumer trends to create market-led coffee products that account for specific taste profiles, origins and labelling aimed to elevate brand stories and delight consumers.

Kettrick continues to explain: “Consumers continue to become coffee savvy, with their expectations on quality and provenance increasing. Alongside our bespoke solutions, we’re delighted to unveil the expansion of our coffee extracts range, enabling beverage developers to replicate freshly brewed coffee flavours at scale, in a ready-to -drink format, repeatably.”

The portfolio features 100% coffee extracts of Brazilian and Colombian origins and a new ‘all-rounder’ Espresso blend. These products are suited to all the major coffee ready-to-drinks formats, from oat lattes to espresso martinis, encompassing the most indulgent treats as well as the cleaner label, lower sugar alternatives.

For more information about coffee products available from Treatt, please visit their website.

For More Information:

https://www.treatt.com/products/flavour-ingredients/coffee