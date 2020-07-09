Covers Products: Blueberry Lemon Ginger, Grapefruit Basil Mint - CBD

Bimble, a line of sparkling CBD beverages that we first reviewed in January 2019, is back with an updated look to their packaging as well as a second flavor: Blueberry Lemon Ginger.

First, let’s take a look at the new packaging. The product is still in a 12 ounce glass bottle, but they’ve switched from a clear to an opaque label. This gives the product a slightly more traditional look and also helps improve readability. More importantly, it gives Bimble an easy way to differentiate between the two SKUs by changing the background color to denote the flavor.

The product has also changed its tagline from “stress-free sparkling drink” to “chill sparkling drink” and has changed the callout for CBD, which is now at the very bottom of the label and says “25MG THC-Free Hemp Extract” (the product is also enriched with terpenes, according to the back panel). This definitely feels a bit more direct than the initial effort.

As far as the flavor goes, both of these products share a similar tasting citrus base thanks to the use of clarified lemon juice. The products are mildly sweet from added honey and both flavors have 50 calories and 11 grams of sugar per bottle.

Grapefruit Basil Mint definitely has an improved taste from what we remember of the original, especially to the extent which you can now taste the basil flavor. Otherwise, the grapefruit flavoring does a good job of working with the added lemon juice and we can definitely taste the mint as well. It’s an all around good flavor pairing and one that we think will be the favorite of the two for most drinkers.

As for Blueberry Lemon Ginger, it could use a bit more blueberry flavor. However, we do like how well the lemon and ginger flavors work together. In addition to wanting a bit more grapefruit flavor, we can’t help but wonder if this drink would be positioned better if it didn’t have the same color liquid (which looks like lemon juice) as the grapefruit SKU.

Finally, both flavors finish with a slight tang, which could perhaps be the impact of the CBD (we don’t see another explanation). It’s noticeable, but not something that should get in the way.

In the end, this refresh is a nice step forward for Bimble. It’s great to see the brand expanding beyond a single SKU and we really like the updated label.