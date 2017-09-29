Drink Maple

Covers Products: Grapefruit, Raspberry Lemon, Tart Cherry

DRINKmaple, which is perhaps best known for their flagship 100% maple water product, continues to expand their lineup. Having announced DRINKmelon back in Spring of 2016, the company has expanded their SKU footprint a bit further.

The latest line extension includes a trio of new USDA Organic-certified products: DRINKmaple Raspberry Lemon Maple Water, DRINKmaple Grapefruit Maple Water, and DRINKmelon Tart Cherry Watermelon Water. As you’ll notice, all three of these products are extending the brand further into fruit-based offerings, which we can only assume represents an effort to help make the underlying maple (or watermelon) water appeal to a broader audience.

In terms of the flavors, all three are enjoyable. The two maple water-based products have what we’d describe as a mild flavor profile. Bothhave 40 calories and 8g of sugar per bottle, only slightly higher than the flagship offering, and added fruit juices on top of the base of maple water. Of the two, we prefer the Grapefruit, a cleaner and simpler flavor than the Raspberry Lemon. The simplicity helps preserve the flavor of the maple water itself, which is a good thing.

As for the Tart Cherry Watermelon Water, this product feels like it is on the edge of not seeming like a “water” beverage. At 90 calories and 19g of sugar per bottle, it has a noticeably sweeter flavor than their maple water products. There’s a strong note of cherry on the front, while the watermelon creates freshness at the finish. It’s a really nice blend that is more appealing to us than their straight DRINKmelon offering.

On the outside, the packaging and positioning of these new offerings is consistent with the line. However, now that the line is continuing to expand we feel as though there is additional need to make the DRINKmaple and DRINKmelon products have their own identity. They’ve developed a clean and polished visual system that works so well that it’s easy to miss the word “melon” or “maple.” That said, we’d love it there were another visual indicator that helped signify each of the lines.

In the end, we feel as though all three of these products are well-executed additions to the Drink Maple/Melon family. However, we feel as though the brand is starting to stretch itself a bit to the point where the message and branding might need some additional fine tuning so that it all makes sense when consumers see it on the store shelf.