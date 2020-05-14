Favor Shots

Covers Products: Cinnamon // Honey - Raw Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger // Lemon // Cayenne - Raw Apple Cider Vinegar

Favor is a line of organic raw apple cider vinegar (ACV) shots that are packaged in 1.93 oz shelf stable bottles and are positioned as gut health products.

The line is launching in two flavors: Ginger Lemon Cayenne and Cinnamon Honey. From a taste perspective, these products are very much “what you see is what you get.” Both have a hefty amount of ACV, which was to be expected, and the other added flavors provide an accent to it.

This is definitely the case with Cinnamon Honey, with both of the namesake flavors providing the most subtle complement to vinegar. This SKU, which has 10 calories, is, despite the tartness, pretty well-balanced and is our favorite of the two.

Ginger Lemon Cayenne, which is devoid of sweetness and has only 5 calories, has a very sharp flavor from the added lemon. There is a touch of mild spice from the cayenne pepper and ginger, but it’s more of a secondary flavor that hits you on the back end. We wish that this product also had some sweetness -- it would definitely help tie these flavors together a bit better.

On the packaging front, the product has a pretty simple and straightforward design. The label is clear and they’ve created a front panel hierarchy of the brand’s logo, the tagline “better gut,” a large callout for “raw apple cider vinegar,” and the flavor name.

This approach makes it easy to quickly get the gist and there really isn’t much that needs explaining. This product is definitely for someone in the know about ACV and you won’t find the label full of functional claims. This is a smart and practical choice, as it’s hard to read the small text that’s typically on these bottles.

Overall, Favor delivers when it comes to being an ACV shot. The brand, which doesn’t have a functional website or social media presence at the time of writing, definitely has to get out there and tell its story, but we think that the product itself should provide a nice foundation upon which to build.