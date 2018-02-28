Green-Go Cactus Water

Covers Products: Organic Cactus Water

Green-Go Organic Cactus Water is an unsweetened zero-calorie beverage that is made with Nopal cactus puree. It’s also features lemon juice for a “hint of lemon” as its only flavor modifier.

Cactus water first really came to market as an emerging beverage a few years back (before that it was an ethnic product), but it never really took off the way that some of the brands hoped that it would (as, say, the “next coconut water”). Instead, the products have largely hung around as niche beverages, due, at least from our perspective, there being somewhat of a challenge when it comes to consumer education surrounding the ingredient.

Fast forward to today and Green-Go, which launched in 2017, has thrown their hat in the ring with a USDA Organic offering that comes in a single SKU and is packaged in a 16.9 oz. Tetra Pak carton with a resealable closure.

From a taste perspective, it’s certainly palatable. The product has the faint flavor of the Nopal puree (AKA prickly pear -- which you might have had in a Margarita at some point) and a splash of lemon at its finish. The combination of flavors tastes like a close relative to an herbal tea. There’s no sweetness, but the product is definitely flavorful enough to make you want to continue drinking it. It’s hard to drink this and see it as a hydration beverage, but as a zero calorie product we appreciate that it delivers good flavor without added sweeteners.

The design of the brand is text heavy, which is, at least in our opinion, never really a good thing. The order of the elements on the front is thrown out of whack by the “power of the paddle” tagline, which, unfortunately, doesn’t really help anything. We found this to be both visually distracting and confusing in that it sounds like a functional statement.

Beyond that, we’re not sure how we feel about the cactus character. On the one hand, it’s pretty innocuous looking, but on the other hand it borders on looking goofy and might undermine the perceived quality of the product. Regardless, we wish that there were a slightly more polished and less cluttered look to it all.

However, polishing up the packaging is only one part of the equation for this brand. We feel as though this brand is going to need to branch out beyond a single SKU -- and that it needs to figure out how to build help demand for a category that hasn’t quite taken off just yet.