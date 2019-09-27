Harmless Harvest - Protein & Coconut

Covers Products: Chocolate - Plant Based Beverage, Toasted Coconut - Plant Based Beverage, Vanilla Spice - Plant Based Beverage

Harmless Harvest’s latest entry is a line of plant-based USDA organic certified beverages that offer 12 grams of protein, 5 grams of MCTs and 3 grams of fiber in a low sugar format. The product line is launching with three flavors: Toasted Coconut, Vanilla Spice and Chocolate.

The products are made with a host of ingredients from the coconut, including coconut milk and coconut cream, as well as several plant-based proteins from peas, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. Finally, the drinks are sweetened with a blend of cane sugar and monk fruit before and finished with a touch of sea salt. The end result is a product that has 180-190 calories, depending on the SKU, 8 grams of sugar and 9 grams of fat, as well as the functional benefits mentioned previously.

On the packaging side, the product comes in a 10 oz slim plastic bottle that is wrapped with a matte white label and a green cap. The Harmless Harvest logo is at the top of the label and from there the elements are stacked in a logical hierarchy of product line name, core benefits, flavor name, and certifications at the bottom. It’s intuitive, polished and makes great use of the existing brand equity that Harmless Harvest has.

As for what’s inside the bottle, the products are, as far as protein drinks are concerned, light in body. There’s some slight grittiness, which is from the added plant proteins. This being a Harmless Harvest product, we expected a heavy coconut flavor to all three of the drinks but they are actually quite mild. The blend of sugar and monk fruit is pretty successful at achieving a good level of sweetness without much in the way of aftertaste -- although, like most monk fruit sweetened drinks there’s a little room for improvement.

With these three flavors, we think what they’ve created is a nice starting point for this line. Toasted Coconut has the strongest coconut flavor, but it’s still pretty mellow. There isn’t really anything that we’d describe as toasted coconut flavor (which is fine by us), so we’d suggest they renamed this to Original or something along those lines.

Vanilla Spice offers notes of cinnamon and vanilla and the addition of spice is a welcome addition. That’s especially true with the subtle nuttiness of the coconut and these flavors combine to make something that’s cohesive and clean.

Finally, there’s Chocolate, which is the most indulgent tasting of the three. While the pairing of coconut and chocolate might throw some consumers off (it didn’t work out so well for Harmless Harvest Dark Cacao) it really is a nice blend and one that’s a classic protein drink flavor.

Putting all of this together, we think that this is Harmless Harvest’s best non-coconut water line extension to date. Protein & Coconut not only feels more straightforward and on-trend than the brand’s plant-based yogurt drinks, they’re likely to be more palatable for a broader audience.