Covers Products: NITRO Cold Brew Black 2020

Fresh off of a packaging revamp, High Brew Coffee is also launching a new product, Nitro Cold Brew. The product comes in a single unflavored and unsweetened SKU that utilizes a nitrogen “widget” inside the 12 oz. can.

The package, which contains 10 ounces of liquid due to the widget, has a black shrink sleeve label. The design is really sharp looking, with the High Brew logo at the top and “NITRO” smack in the middle. Below this, there are only a few text elements including “Cold Brew,” “Black,” and a callout for “200 mg of caffeine.” It’s straight and to the point and the packaging definitely catches the eye.

Opening the can activates the nitrogen widget, creating a popping sound. We like this from an experiential perspective as it makes the drink feel more interactive relative to a nitro cold brew where the nitrogen is already infused.

The coffee, which is made with direct trade Colombian beans, tastes good. You can certainly drink it straight from the can, but if poured the product foams up pretty nicely with an extra bit of chew to it.

Otherwise, the coffee is on par with other premium nitro cold brew products and the nitrogen widget will be the primary point of differentiation for most drinkers.

As a single SKU, Nitro Cold Brew is an interesting product that gives the company a foot into a space that its main competitors are playing in. We’re curious to see if High Brew uses this release to further build out a nitrogen coffee lineup that can compete directly with these other brands.

In the meantime, High Brew Nitro Cold Brew is a well executed offering that pairs solid flavor with some of the more striking packaging that the brand has created to date. We think it complements their other offerings quite nicely.