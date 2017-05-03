Covers Products: Immordl Nitro Super Coffee

Immordl, which labels itself as the “world’s first nitro super coffee energy supplement,” is one of the more unique products that we’ve sampled in 2017.

Seeing “nitro” and “coffee” in on the front of the bottle, we were expecting something that was pretty typical of that particular category. But that’s far from the case. What’s inside this bottle is and blend of coconut milk, coconut oil, coffee, chia seed, fulvic acid, and a host of herbal ingredients, including guarana, maca, and Rhodiola rosea.

Despite being labeled as a supplement, which results in label copy that is devoid of anything describing the flavor, the product is quite tasty. It’s rich and indulgent, with a body that has the consistency of melted ice cream. The flavor is heavy on coconut and coffee, which combines to create something that is, assuming you like coconut and coffee, quite enjoyable. However, we are not really sure where “nitro” fits into the mix.

As a functional beverage or supplement, there’s a lot of potential for this product, but we’re not sure if they’ve explained the benefits well enough. On the surface, we see the product as providing sustenance with its 180 calories and 14g of fat per 5 oz. serving, but also caffeine, MCT, omegas, and protein (2g). However, some of these aren’t really mentioned (e.g. MCT) or properly quantified (e.g. caffeine) so the users of the product are largely left to figure it out on their own.

In the product’s current form, which features a 10 oz. glass bottle with a gold painted-on label, the main callouts are for the coffee and a somewhat conceptual nod to the herbal ingredients (“powerful ancient elixirs for physical and spiritual harmony”). We feel like this needs to be fleshed out more thoroughly. Fortunately though, the package is quite eye-catching. This is a combination of its unique appearance (it’s definitely not a “me too” design), the “Immordl” name, and the shiny look of the metallic label.

In the end, there’s definitely some neat stuff to work with here. It’s an innovative and on trend concept and the design and the flavor are definitely in the right ballpark. However, the messaging and the product’s price point (close to $10) could stand to be improved if the product is going to have success that goes beyond the limited niche that exists for it in its current form.