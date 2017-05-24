Covers Products: Citrus Coffee Soda

Made in Brooklyn, NY, Keepers Citrus Coffee Soda is a product that is attempting to deliver a flavor profile that’s brighter and more refreshing than a standard coffee.

At the base of this product is Japanese flash brewed coffee, which they claim delivers a flavor profile that can’t be had with cold-brew. From there, they’ve added tangerine, lime, and lemon juices, along with cane sugar (20g of sugar per bottle) and tangerine oil. The product is carbonated, but only slightly -- to the point where we honestly wouldn’t mind a little bit more. However, the blend of citrus, coffee, and sweetness works really well.

On the packaging front, the product uses a 12 oz. stubby style glass bottle. The label, which uses a white background and colors that fit with the citrus theme, is bright and visually appealing. It feels very much against the grain of the blacks and browns that have become so ubiquitous with cold brew coffee products. That said, it might not be instantly recognizable as a coffee product, but we think its polish and visual appeal more than makes up for that.

While this product is really well-executed, we definitely question whether or not it can be developed into a brand. Why is this even a question? Well, even though this product is good it’s hard to imagine just how often any consumer will be in the mood for a sparkling, citrus flavored coffee. Adding some variety while defining the mission of the brand would help give Keepers some pretty solid mileage.

That last part seems especially true if Keepers can continue to focus on creating coffee drinks that target a different use occasion than replacing the morning cup of coffee. There is, potentially, a meaningful point of differentiation from all of the cold-brew players out there in trying to replace, rather than supplement, standard hot or cold coffee.

For now, here’s where we stand on Keepers: their flagship product is somewhat niche, but it’s also really well-executed and should definitely be used as the standard for any products that they introduce in the future. We really appreciate the flavor, the packaging, and the level at which they’ve put it all together.