Covers Products: Grapefruit CBD 20mg, Watermelon Kiwi CBD 20mg

Mad Tasty is an upstart line of CBD infused sparkling water that features 20 mg of broad-spectrum hemp extract. There are currently two flavors, Watermelon Kiwi and Grapefruit, both of which contain zero calories and no sweeteners.

Mad Tasty comes in a 12 oz. can in a shrink sleeve label with a matte finish. The background is white and features a black line that runs in an abstract curved pattern throughout the label, loosely resembling the shapes you’d find in camouflage but without the colors. In the center of the can is a colored square featuring the brand logo and text used to describe the product.

Using only four short lines of text and a sans serif font that looks like standard Arial, Mad Tasty has a minimalist style that seems to be the trend for CBD beverages. Plus, the look is clean and hip, which certainly doesn’t hurt.

From a taste perspective, these products are effectively your typical flavored sparkling waters made with natural flavors. While we found Grapefruit to be a bit more accurate tasting and cleaner than Watermelon Kiwi, both are quality offerings. However, like many CBD sparkling waters that we’ve tasted, this product does cause a bit of dry mouth when you drink the whole can.

However, we’re not really sure if this liquid really makes sense for a brand called “Mad Tasty.” There are countless flavored sparkling waters on the market today and a growing number of offerings that are enhanced with CBD. Taste is not something that really sets this product apart and it’s consistently difficult to create a brand from something that’s a present day colloquialism of sorts -- and one that, more than likely, at some point will sound dated).

Beyond that, we think that Mad Tasty will face some challenges when it comes to differentiation. This is true of any brand entering either the sparkling water or CBD sets and, aside from the brand and look of the packaging, Mad Tasty will need to consider what its angle is and how it can create a loyal following.

Overall, Mad Tasty is an enjoyable tasting product with cool branding but, at this point, it’s not yet clear what its full potential could be.