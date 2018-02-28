Covers Products: Classic Oolong Tea, Lemongrass Ginger Green Tea

Qii is an oral care dietary supplement drink that features tea, a pH level of 7, and a proprietary ingredient called XyVita that’s made with xylitol.

The brand, which seems to erroneously bill itself as the “world’s first oral care drink” (we only have to look back to 2013, which saw Aquation come to market), is packaged in an 8 oz. slim can and currently comes in two flavors: Classic Oolong Tea and Lemongrass Ginger Tea. The product has 30 calories per can and, as mentioned earlier, is sweetened with xylitol, which gives the product 0g of sugar.

Looking at the can, we have some immediate and serious concerns. First and foremost, the copy’s focus on oral care really undermines any possible enjoyment that one might have from the product (side note: so does the warning on the back that states “warning: excess consumption of xylitol may have a laxative effect”). Second, the use occasion that’s promoted (“consume after a meal to promote healthy teeth”) has some direct competition through more practical oral care products, such as toothpaste, mouth rinse, and floss.

From our perspective, this limited use occasion caters to a really narrow niche of consumers: those who are diligent enough to carry a product to freshen their breath after a meal but want to do so with a single use, ready-to-drink product that’s larger and heavier than the alternatives. Plus, it’s going to be a tall order to get consumers to switch their behavior from traditional dental care products and trust this product instead.

Tasting the product only compounds our concerns. Using a base of tea says to us that Qii wants the product to taste good (otherwise why not just use flavorings or other less costly ingredients?), but it unfortunately it isn’t all that good. It certainly is not a product that we’d drink for its flavor, nor is it a product that can stand up against other premium teas.

In the end, we feel as though the hurdles that Qii faces are too significant for a small brand to tackle with its current approach and format. We otherwise feel as though this brand is going to be relegated to a very small niche.