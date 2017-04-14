Stumptown Coffee Roasters

Covers Products: Organic Cold Brew Coffee - Holler Mountain

Third wave coffee roaster Stumptown, which was one of the pioneers of ready-to-drink (RTD) cold-brew coffee and continues to be an innovator in the space, is taking their cold-brew into a new segment: organic. Utilizing their organic Holler Mountain coffee, which has been offered in whole bean form for some time, Stumptown has created a really nice counterpart to their flagship RTD cold-brew offering.

Stumptown describes the flavor profile of Holler Mountain as having “bright clementine citrus with sweet notes of ganache and praline.” While those might not be the exact words that we’d use (we’d go with citrus, chocolate, and a nutty finish), it’s a very accurate description. In addition, this product is super smooth, even by cold-brew coffee standards. That makes for a product that’s really easy to consume without adding sweetener or milk.

While the flavor of this product is top notch and having an organic offering is a plus for the brand, the thing that we like the most is the look of the label. We’re still fond of the original, which features a gold oval and a more retro looking logo, but this product has a polished and sophisticated look. It’s no surprise that Stumptown is applying this branding to some of their other new products.

All in all, this is a really solid cold-brew that definitely lives up to the same standard as the other Stumptown offerings. While we don’t think that this is necessarily going to be a game changer for the brand (which now has a bunch of different offerings), it shows a continued desire to innovate and does raise the bar for the brand in terms of both flavor and packaging.