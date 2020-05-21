Covers Products: Organic Blackberry Flavor CBD 20mg, Organic Grapefruit Flavor CBD 20mg, Organic Lemon Lime Flavor CBD 20mg , Organic Strawberry Flavor CBD 20mg

As a brand, Untitled Art is focused on delivering the “newest drink concepts and styles, showcasing our amazing artists, and collaborating with our friends around the world.” The company currently produces a beer and a CBD-infused sparkling water.

For the latter, they’ve created four flavors: Blackberry, Grapefruit, Lemon Lime and Strawberry. All four are packaged in 12 oz cans and feature organic fruit flavors and 20mg of CBD. The line features no added sweeteners and just 2 calories per can.

When it comes to flavor, these products are very straightforward and taste like what you’d expect from a fruit-flavored sparkling water. They have a slight dry mouth effect, but otherwise they’ve delivered the right balance of flavor and carbonation.

Still, for a brand that seems to pride itself in using new and innovative flavors, we’d like to see them branch out a bit more. There’s a lot of competition in sparkling flavored water, as well as within the CBD-enhanced subcategory, and Untitled Art might need to offer a wider and more unique variety to really compete.

On the outside, the cans have a shrink sleeve label that features a glossy finish. Each variety has its own color as well as a backdrop that features fruit images that correspond to the flavor.

In the center of the can, there’s the outline of a large water drop. The majority of the label’s text is contained inside this shape: The hierarchy of the copy goes “sugar-free,” “CBD sparkling water,” and two small lines calling out the flavor name, the size of the can, and the CBD content. What’s noticeably missing is the brand name, which instead can be found in a repeating pattern along the top of the label.

From our perspective, this is a somewhat critical mistake, regardless of the intentions. It makes the Untitled Art branding easy to miss and not overly memorable. Furthermore, we think that making CBD the largest visual element will risk positioning the product as a commodity play.

Fortunately, the label design is otherwise clean and attractive, so we think a minor refresh -- preferably one that places the Untitled Art logo somewhere in the center -- could get the job done.

Lastly, it’s not totally clear (at least from looking at the product) where the “art” part of things comes into play. We’d love to see the story told in some capacity on the product’s packaging.

Overall, Untitled Art’s CBD Sparkling Waters are enjoyable tasting and attractively packaged, but there’s some unrealized potential when it comes to making these products really stand out.