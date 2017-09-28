Wisco Pop! Sparkle

Covers Products: Ginger, Lemon, Lime

Launched in 2016, Sparkle isn’t the newest entry into the flavored sparkling water space (nor is Wisco Pop, the company behind it, which launched in 2012), but it’s one of the few brands out there that is going after the premium end of the segment.

The way that Sparkle is achieving this is not all that different from the likes of Spindrift. The product, which is USDA Organic, is available in three flavors, including Lime, Lemon, and Ginger & Citrus. The formulations are super simple and clean, and are flavored exclusively with juice (although in the lime variety they also use lime peel).

While they don’t disclose the actual juice content on the label (a fix that’s probably required for FDA labeling compliance), there’s a juice heavy flavor in all three of the products. They’ve chosen fruit (as well as ginger) that aren’t high in sugar and this results in calorie content that ranges from 5-10 per bottle.

One thing these products aren’t short on is flavor. Both the lemon and lime flavors pack a hefty citrus punch, which is very true to form of what you’d get if you made this product at home. The ginger variety, which also features lime juice, has a mild spice to it, but the sharp lime flavor does a nice job of smoothing it out at the finish. While all three of these flavors are really enjoyable, we’d have to say that our favorite flavor is Lime simply because of the sharpness of the flavor thanks to the use of the peel.

For the packaging, they’ve chosen a longneck 12 oz. clear glass bottle. The label features a white backdrop, metallic ink, and an eye-catching, slightly retro style logo. However, the use of a glass bottle -- and a soda bottle at that -- seems like it might be confusing to the consumer. The fact that the liquid isn’t clear only adds to that potential. From our perspective, if this product were in a can the opportunity evolves quite a bit.

Still, this is a really sharp looking and well-executed product. The flavors are some of the best we’ve had in sparkling water and it’s impressive that they’ve created products with so much flavor and so few calories. And we think that there’s still room for organic and premium offerings to carve out a niche in the water category.

In the end, we’d still suggest they reconsider the packaging format, but otherwise we think they are off to a great start with this product.