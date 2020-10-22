291 Colorado Whiskey Arrives in Arkansas

Colorado Springs, CO – Just in time for the holidays, the award-winning whiskeys of Distillery 291 are now available for sale in Arkansas in partnership with Arkansas Wine & Spirits Distribution. The Colorado Springs-based distillery has earned several designations over the years, including World’s Best Rye Whiskey in the 2018 World Whiskies Awards.

“We are really excited about bringing Colorado Whiskey to Arkansas,” said Distillery 291’s CEO and Founding Distiller Michael Myers. “With the help of Arkansas Wine & Spirits Distribution, we’re excited to expand our footprint even more.”

291 will make the following expressions available in Little Rock, AR.

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel: A whiskey distilled from a bourbon sour mash in a copper pot still, and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Unique to Distillery 291, the bourbon is finished with toasted Aspen staves. This 100-proof whiskey is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner and a 2019 American Whiskey Master award-winner.

291 Colorado Rye Whiskey Single Barrel: Presented at 101.7 proof and made from rye malt and sour mash, this rye whiskey is distilled in a copper pot still and aged in American White Oak deep char barrels. Like the bourbon, the rye is also finished with toasted Aspen staves. 291 Rye is a San Francisco World Spirits Competition Double Gold winner, a 2019 American Whiskey Master award-winner, and the recipient of the 2018 World’s Best Rye Whisky at The World Whiskies Awards.

291 Colorado Bourbon Whiskey Barrel Proof: This uncut version of our Colorado Bourbon is a one year, barrel-aged 127-proof whiskey distilled in a copper pot still. Finished with toasted, Colorado aspen staves and bottled at barrel proof, a high proof bourbon whiskey with greater depth and character.

291 Colorado Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof: Our Barrel Proof Colorado Whiskey is an uncut version of our flagship. A 127-proof rye whiskey, still smooth, yet with greater depth and character. Aged for one year in American white oak barrels and finished with charred aspen staves.

“For whatever reason, perhaps proximity and multi-season vacation appeal, Arkansans have long had a strong connection with Colorado, said Arkansas Wine & Spirits co-owner Clayton P Belknap. “It was important for me to have Colorado represented in our spirits portfolio and after my first experience with 291 Colorado Whiskey, there was no need to look any further. And now there is one less thing Arkansans have to bring back from Colorado.”

In addition to Arkansas, 291 Colorado Whiskey is available in retail in CO, CA, OR, WY, TX, IL, WI, KY, FL, VA, and NY, and can be shipped via e-commerce to forty states across the country.

About Distillery 291 Distillery 291 is a small batch whiskey distillery nestled in the stunning foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Located in Colorado Springs, the distillery sits in the shadow of Pikes Peak where founder and CEO, Michael Myers, aims to replicate the taste, smell, and folklore of the Wild West. Today, Distillery 291 is distilling from grain to barrel to bottle, ten distinctive Colorado whiskeys. The young distillery has earned bushels of national and international awards for its spirits with the unique character and flavor of a bygone era, including the title of World’s Best Rye at the 2018 World Whiskies Awards. Distillery 291 embodies traditions of the past married with the boldness of the future: Rugged, Refined and Rebellious. Hardmade the Colorado way.

