Black Infusions Announces Distribution Expansion to New Jersey

BOSTON, MA — Black Infusions has expanded its partnership with M.S. Walker to the state of New Jersey, effective September 1. This expansion places the company’s two products, Black Fig Vodka and Gold Apricot Vodka, in all seven M.S. Walker markets throughout the northeast.

“M.S. Walker Massachusetts was the first to take a chance on Black Fig in 2014,” said Michael Davidson, founder and CEO of Black Infusions. “They have been an exceptional partner and resource. As we continue to see rapid growth with M.S. Walker New York it only makes sense that we expand our relationship to New Jersey.”

Black Fig and Gold Apricot are premium vodkas that are naturally infused with dried California figs and apricots, respectively. The 60-proof spirits are gluten-free, kosher-friendly, and made without artificial sugars, flavors or colors. Black Fig, the first product by Black Infusions, was awarded Double Gold Medal for Best Flavored Vodka at the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“Black Fig and Gold Apricot are unique spirits that offer tremendous quality and versatility to our dynamic on and off premise partners,” said Jeffrey Allen, COO of M.S. Walker NY/NJ. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Black Infusions into New Jersey.”

New Jersey is among 15 markets that distribute Black Fig and Gold Apricot, including Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington DC.

About Black Infusions

Black Infusions produces naturally-infused premium spirits that are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors. Their unique versatility complements cocktails in both traditional and modern recipes, and across all occasions. By keeping the process simple and natural, Black Infusions achieves authentic colors and tastes from a single source of flavor: dried fruit. The company’s two products, Black Fig and Gold Apricot, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit blackinfusions.com.

About M.S. Walker

Founded in 1931, M.S. Walker, Inc. is a New England-based national importer & distributor of fine wines and spirits, serving both national and international brands. Based in Massachusetts, the company acts as an Agency Importer of select national spirit brands and several wine brands from around the world, in addition to manufacturing its own brands in Boston, MA. For more information, visit mswalker.com.

For More Information:

https://blackinfusions.com/