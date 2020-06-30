Black-Owned HH Bespoke Spirits Now Available in Massachusetts

HH Bespoke Spirits – the nearly two-year-old spirit collection created by the family behind the award-winning boutique Harlem Haberdashery and celebrity custom clothing business 5001 FLAVORS draws inspiration from the rich cultural history and distinctive style of the Harlem Renaissance. The Black-owned spirit collection launched in November 2018 and received accolades from Black Enterprise, New York Amsterdam News, The New York Times and Thrillist.

HH Bespoke Spirit will happily be sold at two award-winning Massachusetts retailers: Ball Square Fine Wines and The Urban Grape

The retailers will carry the HH Bespoke Spirit collection including:

HH Bespoke Gin – a remix on a traditional London Dry style gin, which is then updated with American botanicals , with moderate juniper flavors up front, which are balanced by an botanical infusion of lavender, rosehip, beach plum and cranberry. Our gin mixes well with everything from a simple tonic water to stronger bitter or sweet flavors.

HH Bespoke Rum – a truly unique blend of aged rums reminiscent of those produced in the 18th century. This expressive and distinctive spirit starts as Grade A molasses, which is then aged in both New American Oak and then once-used Bourbon barrels. The result is a distinct barrel rum extremely rich and complex in flavor, with hints of butterscotch, vanilla and other exotic notes that please the palate.

HH Bespoke Vodka – a super-premium vodka of unparalleled quality. It’s handmade in small batches using locally grown potatoes and distilled three times. This super premium vodka of unparalleled quality is crisp and clean. A perfect mixer for your cocktails or a refreshing drink just by itself.

*includes corn

Ball Square Fine Wines (@ballsqfinewines)

716 Broadway

Somerville, MA 02144

ballsquarefinewines.com

617-623-9500

The Urban Grape (@urbangrape)

303 Columbus Ave.

Boston, MA 02116

(857) 250-2509

theurbangrape.com/

For More Information:

https://www.hhbespokespirits.com