Boardroom Spirits Releases Seasonal Nocino

Lansdale, PA – Boardroom Spirits, the award-winning, sustainable precision craft distiller announces the seasonal release of its annual holiday spirit, Nocino (28% ABV $39.99 750ml), as well as delicious and creative ready-to-drink cocktails using the green walnut-based liqueur. All three popular holiday staples will be available Wednesday, November 18.

Nocino’s recipe has been passed down from one of the owners’ families in Hungary. Hand-picked, insecticide-free green walnuts are soaked in a mixture of Boardroom’s signature vodka and barrel-aged grape brandy, adding complexity to the taste. The confidential family recipe blends spices including vanilla, cardamon, citrus, and cinnamon. Finished with wild clover honey, the result is a warmly rich, complex and flavorful liqueur fitting for the holidays. It’s best served as an aperitif, digestif, or as a substitute for Amaro in cocktails.

The ready-to-drink Nocino cocktails pack an interesting and pleasurable punch. The Black Walnut Bourbon includes bourbon whiskey combined with Nocino (33% ABV $44 750 ml), while the Nutty Russian includes Boardroom Vodka, Nocino, and a locally brewed cold brew coffee (36.5% ABV $44 750 ml). Both cocktails round out the distillery’s line of existing seasonal and signature ready to drink bottled cocktails.

All three items may be purchased online and are available for pick-up or local delivery (including Philadelphia), and shipped throughout PA. Boardroom Spirits will also be at the 2020 Philadelphia Christmas Village.

“This year marks our third successful release of Nocino, and it’s become a special tradition for our distillery,” said co-owner Marat Mamedov. “We truly enjoy watching the level of enthusiasm from our customers so much we decided to embrace the seasonal sprit even more with the addition of two new cocktails featuring our Nocino family recipe. It brings us immense pride and happiness so many fans like our recipes.”

About Boardroom Spirits:

Headquartered in Lansdale, Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft-distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Their line of locally sourced, carefully crafted, small batch, premium libations offers rich, smooth, refined, and delicious results. Thinking big while producing small, enables them to collaborate, innovate and dedicate themselves to the distilling process while immersing themselves in the community and marketplace. The addition of celebrity Chef and Co-owner Robert Irvine reflects the distillery’s commitment to providing “better for you” spirits using real ingredients with zero artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, or sweeteners. The distillery’s strengthened commitment to sustainability and zero waste includes a bottle recycling program, upcycling citrus peels from ready-to-drink bottled cocktails to flavor their spirits and the installation of solar panels which help reduce the distillery’s overall carbon footprint. Members of the American Distilling Institute, Boardroom Spirits offers their full portfolio of spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails for purchase online at boardroomspirits.com.

For More Information:

http://www.boardroomspirits.com