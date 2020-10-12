Brown Water Spirits Introduces O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey

NASHVILLE – Brown Water Spirits LLC is proud to introduce today its first release, and the first whiskey ever to be aged in a floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River – O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey.

Inside a first-of-its-kind floating rickhouse moored on the riverbank in Ballard County, KY, O.H. Ingram River Aged is exposed to the climate of the Mississippi River and its drastic rise and fall to provoke a unique interaction between wood and spirit. The constant motion of the river ensures that the whiskey never stops working, creating an extraordinary spirit with a taste mature beyond its years.

All whiskeys are products of their environment, but only O.H. Ingram River Aged is ‘Mellowed on the Mississippi.’

“O.H. Ingram River Aged is different than anything whiskey lovers have tried before. It’s really innovation captured in a bottle,” said Hank Ingram, Proprietor. “Using the cadence and unique climate of the river, we’re bringing innovation to the whiskey making process, specifically the aging process. O.H. Ingram River Aged takes advantage of the Mississippi River to create a whiskey with a personality all its own.”

“The taste, character and balance we are able to achieve through our process creates a whiskey with unmatched, mature character,” Ingram continued. “O.H. Ingram River Aged is a new wave of whiskey. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get us to this point, and we’re thrilled to finally be able to share the first release in the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series with the world.”

“The way whiskey has been made has changed little over the years, but this is something the industry hasn’t seen before,” said Jeff Hopmayer of the Brindiamo Group. “The rickhouse sits right on the water, where the constant rocking of the river makes the distillate interact with the wood of the barrel more than a traditional rick house, giving it better notes of caramel and vanilla. In a way, they’ve hyper-charged the aging process, and it’s remarkable the flavor they’ve achieved for a 3-year-old whiskey. O.H. Ingram River Aged is a spirit I highly recommend.”

The first release in the River Aged Series, the O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey is the result of combining traditional distilling practices with this innovative maturation process. A Straight Rye is next in the River Aged Series and will be released this November.

Beginning October 2020, O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey is available in portions of Tennessee and additional markets as inventories are available.

Hank is the latest in his family to bring a great idea to the river’s edge. Five generations ago, his family began its American success story with two things — oak trees and a rushing river. Now, more than 150 years later, he’s carrying on the spirit by mastering the combination of wood, whiskey, and the magic of the river to create O.H. Ingram River Aged Whiskey.

Credentials: O.H. Ingram River Aged Straight Whiskey

Proof: 96

Tasting Notes:

Appearance Amber, honey, gold, medium viscosity, clear

On the Nose Honey, aged newsprint, butterscotch, cherrywood

Mouthfeel Warm, velvet

Palate Stone fruit, dried apricot, raisin, honeycomb, caramel

Finish Long, soft baking spices, cinnamon and allspice, warm rye spice, honey, citrus, orange peelTo learn more about O.H. Ingram River Aged and sign up for updates, please visit IngramWhiskey.com. You can also follow Ingram Whiskey on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. ABOUT BROWN WATER SPIRITS Brown Water Spirits LLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN. With whiskey aging operations in Ballard County, Kentucky, Brown Water Spirits pioneered the first patent-pending floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. The result is the O.H. Ingram River Aged Series.

For More Information:

https://ingramwhiskey.com/