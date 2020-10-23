Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Launches by Partnering with Creators Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Captain Morgan just released a new flavored spiced rum, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum. And it’s pretty darn good. So good in fact, you don’t have to drink it with a mixer. Whether you serve it straight with ice and a slice of lemon, or in a round of shots for the crew, this spiced rum is something to celebrate.

So, Captain Morgan is celebrating their newest product by handing over the creative reins to a group of some of the most talented street artists and content creators around. Their goal? To be unapologetic in celebrating their communities and all the things that make them unique, whether it’s virtually or in their own backyard.

10 CITIES. 11 MURALS. 9 AMAZING ARTISTS.

To kick off the launch, five local artists worked with Captain Morgan to design murals in the communities they call home – New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin and Atlanta – that pay tribute to some of the country’s most vibrant and iconic city neighborhoods. In their own unique, signature styles, each artist’s mural showcases some of the diverse flavors, people, art and sounds that make up the irresistible spirits of the communities that Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is out to celebrate.

“We all thrive when we can support each other’s growth, passions, and local businesses. It’s those aspects that make our communities what they are, the pieces we raise up and cherish the most,” Sam Salameh, Vice President Captain Morgan. “We’re partnering with artists and creators from all walks of life to give our neighborhoods across the country something they can celebrate together.”

What are some of the things you’ll see represented in the murals? In Miami you’ll see Brandy Swope pay homage to the Latin-American influences on the local community, in the Bronx mural you’ll spot the corner subway stop and your favorite neighborhood hot dog stand by Mason Eve , in Los Angeles MADSTEEZ is celebrating the skate, music and art culture that we all know and love. In Austin, Efren Rebugio pays tribute to the iconic Texas landscape and in Atlanta we’re raising a glass with C.Flux Sing to the diverse groups of people that adds to the vibrancy of the neighborhoods.

To follow, four local artists will be taking their art mobile by displaying their murals on trucks around their home cities of Chicago, Madison, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Tampa. Whether the mural is on a truck or a wall they’ll all be tied together through the quintessential gold Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum.

4 WEEKS. 4 CATEGORIES. 8 UNAPOLOGETIC CREATORS

Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is tapping into the unapologetic nature of Internet culture to embody the irresistible experienceof Captain Morgan Sliced Apple. How? By assembling an epic crew of content creators to see who can make the best Captain Morgan Sliced Apple #Ad.

And since there’s always more fun to be #Ad with Captain Morgan, each week, two creators will go head-to-head in creating the best #Ad on YouTube with the goal of being gloriously unapologetic about it, and the creator with the most engagement, unlocks more from Captain Morgan.

Week 1 began on October 5th with LeJuan James and Benito Skinner squaring off in the ‘comedy’ category followed by Pablo Rochat and Kevin Lustgarten showcasing their outstanding visual effect tricks (VFX). The music round kicked off this week with Devvon Terrell and Jade Novah followed by the finale next week between Cameron J. Henderson and Taylor Pierce for the dance round.

“Our creators embody the power of fun in everything they do and that really came through in this campaign,” said Sam Salameh, Vice President Captain Morgan. “Whether it was Pablo taking his spin on a cocktail by shaking it in the washing machine, or Benito manifesting his unapologetic dream wedding, our partners’ content shows us how to unlock the enjoyment in all we do.”

We’re all about safely coming together with your favorite people to make new memories with the temptingly delicious Captain Morgan Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, responsibly of course. And just like the good times, Captain Morgan Sliced Apple is here to stay, on shelves now across the U.S. and Canada. It is available in a 750mL bottle with an ABV of 35%, and the suggested retail price is $15.99. Be sure to check out @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for even more Captain Morgan Sliced Apple crew content and some delicious cocktail recipes.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. With the promise that *there’s more fun to be had*, Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to find the fun in each day. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

For More Information:

https://www.captainmorgan.com/