Cincoro Tequila Opens Waitlist for Limited Edition Offering “The Number Series”

Cincoro Tequila is continuing its relentless pursuit to defy the status quo with the launch of its first-ever limited edition drop, “The Number Series.” Comprised of the brand’s award-winning Añejo in a larger-than-life 1.75L format, every bottle in “The Number Series” is engraved with a unique number, never to be repeated. Over twice the size of existing Cincoro offerings, this limited release will launch on Shop.Cincoro.com before making its way to retail. Interested consumers can register for first access starting on October 13.

Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other with high acclaim to date. Of its award-winning expressions, the Añejo stands out with recognition as Añejo Tequila of the Year by the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition. “The Number Series” is a natural next step in the brand’s innovative expansion. Akin to sneaker drops and capsule collections, the individually numbered bottles will end up in the hands of a lucky few consumers. Each bespoke bottle will be packaged in an incredible statement gold gift box, one that is almost too special to gift.

Registered consumers will be given the first opportunity to purchase an exclusive bottle from “The Number Series” on October 27, only on Shop.Cincoro.com. The new bottles will retail for $369.99, rolling out online first in limited quantities in the following markets: Arizona, California, Connecticut, DC, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee (Nashville only), and Texas (Dallas & Houston only).

For More Information:

https://shop.cincoro.com/numberseries