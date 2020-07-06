Connacht Whiskey Hires Killian O’Sullivan as Commercial Director

Connacht Whiskey Company, a distiller of Irish whiskey and innovative Irish spirits located in Ballina, County Mayo, today announced the appointment of Killian O’Sullivan as its Commercial Director. As part of his new role Killian will be responsible for expanding the Company’s brands internationally and accelerating the company’s growth and success.

A Cork native, Killian is a management graduate from University College Cork. Killian spent a number of years at William Grant & Sons, leading marketing & commercial procurement globally for brands such as Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s Gin & Monkey Shoulder. He most recently served as the Chief Executive Officer of the London Distillery Company, which he led through numerous transitions, including significant revenue growth & major international expansion. Killian also led the launch of the first London whiskey in over a century.

Commenting on the appointment, Thomas Jensen, CEO of The Connacht Whiskey Company, said: “I am delighted to announce Killian as the new Commercial Director. Killian’s exceptional international experience and talent will truly benefit the Connacht Whiskey Company as it prepares to launch the first single malt Irish whiskey from County Mayo in over 100 years. I am looking forward to working closely with Killian as he drives the constant pursuit of excellence and innovation that are at the core of the company.”

On his appointment, Killian commented: “The opportunity to join The Connacht Whiskey Company is one that I just could not pass up once I tasted their exceptional liquids and spoke with Tom and the team. Their passion for great spirits influenced by their homeland shone through in every interaction & I believe that there are tremendous opportunities worldwide for brands with such great provenance.”

About the Connacht Whiskey Company

The Connacht Whiskey Company Ltd. is the result of a dream shared by four men, three Americans and one Irishman, to bring single malt Irish whiskey back to the West of Ireland after an absence of over 100 years. The independently owned Connacht Distillery is in Ballina, County Mayo, on the banks of the lovely River Moy and only a few miles from the Atlantic Ocean. The Connacht Distillery has been producing and aging its own Irish whiskey on site for over four years. It also produces Conncullin Irish Gin, Brothership Blended Irish American Whiskey, Straw Boys Irish Vodka, Straw Boys Irish Poitin, and Spade&Bushel Irish Whiskey.

The Connacht Distillery has a tasting room and is open for guided tours. It is located 2 ½ hours west of Dublin and offers guided tours through its Visitor’s Centre, where you can also taste and purchase its fine products. For more information visit: connachtwhiskey.com

For More Information:

