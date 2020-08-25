Cutwater Spirits Debuts Newest Canned Cocktail: Long Island Iced Tea

San Diego distillery Cutwater Spirits introduces its latest canned cocktail innovation with the national release of a 13.2% ABV Long Island Iced Tea. Cutwater’s Long Island Iced Tea is an elevated interpretation that celebrates the notorious dive bar classic, featuring four of Cutwater’s award-winning spirits: Vodka, Rum, Gin and Tequila, along with citrus notes and a splash of cola. The 20th addition to Cutwater Spirits’ acclaimed line of canned cocktails, Long Island Iced Tea is also the booziest offering in the portfolio, meeting increasing consumer demand for spirit-forward, high-quality RTDs.

The Long Island Iced Tea reached peak popularity in the 1970s, and although it contains no tea, its taste and potency made people take notice. It’s a serious cocktail. Cutwater Spirits’ top shelf take on the Long Island Iced Tea resurrects the infamous libation with real, quality spirits in a can, so it can be enjoyed beyond the bar. Tasting notes include iced sun tea, bold spirit, tart citrus, and honeysuckle.

“Our Long Island Iced Tea doesn’t play games with a low ABV or use beer as a base alcohol, it is true to the original recipe with a Cutwater twist – featuring our real spirits and a 13.2% ABV.” shares Yuseff Cherney, Master Distiller and Co-Founder of Cutwater Spirits. “We’re super happy with the finished product and think our fans will love being able to set this legendary cocktail free.”

Cherney, a former brewer turned distiller, along with partner Earl Kight, established Cutwater Spirits in 2017, leading it to win over 750 awards and counting. While Cutwater Spirits is primarily known for leading the premium canned cocktail revolution in the U.S., the distillery also produces 20 bottled spirits in just about every category including tequila, gin, vodka, whiskey and rum.

Cutwater Spirits’ Long Island Iced Tea is gluten-free and now available at retailers nationwide with an SRP of $12.99 per 4-pack and an ABV of 13.2% per can. Consumers can find a local retailer by emailing wheretobuy@cutwaterspirits.com.

Cutwater Spirits is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 20 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of premium bottled spirits. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours. To date, Cutwater has earned over 750 awards across its portfolio of products and is currently distributed in 38 states.

