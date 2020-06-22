Cutwater Spirits Introduces New Ready-to-Enjoy Rum Mint Mojito Canned Cocktails

SAN DIEGO, CA — Pioneering San Diego distillery Cutwater Spirits announces the launch of its ready-to-enjoy Rum Mint Mojito canned cocktail, just in time for the summer season. This newest offering pairs the distillery’s award-winning Cutwater White Rum with the classic Mojito cocktail components of pure cane sugar with freshly muddled mint and zesty lime topped with housemade soda water. The result is a refreshing, balanced, and vibrantly flavorful cocktail.

Rum Mint Mojito is the 19th offering to join Cutwater Spirits’ acclaimed line of ready-to-enjoy cocktails. Always a leader in quality and innovation, Cutwater Spirits’ approach to this classic warm-weather favorite is designed for convenience and quality, without the hassle of ingredient shopping or the mess of muddling.

“Our Rum Mint Mojito is a light and refreshing cocktail to grab on-the-go as we head back outside this summer,” shared Yuseff Cherney, Master Distiller and Co-Founder of Cutwater Spirits. “My favorite time to enjoy one is on the boat at sunset after a long day of fishing.”

Cherney, a former brewer turned distiller, along with partner Earl Kight established Cutwater Spirits in 2017, leading it to win over 750 awards and counting. While Cutwater Spirits is primarily known for its revolutionary line of ready-to-enjoy canned cocktails, they also produce a line of top-quality spirits in just about every category including tequila, gin, vodka, whiskey, and of course, rum.

Among the locations where San Diego residents can first find the new Rum Mint Mojito is Cutwater Spirits’ Tasting Kitchen, which recently reopened for dine-in service at reduced capacity with stringent new health protocols in place. Quickly touted to be among the best of the city’s top bars and restaurants upon opening its doors in 2017, The Tasting Room & Kitchen serves up fresh California cuisine and cocktails with a side of warm hospitality.

Cutwater Spirits’ Rum Mint Mojito is gluten-free and is now available through select retailers exclusively in California, Florida and New York with an SRP of $9.99 per 4-pack and an ABV of 5.9% per can.

About Cutwater Spirits: Cutwater Spirits is a San Diego-based distillery known for its award-winning lineup of 19 canned cocktail classics made from its portfolio of premium bottled spirits. Co-Founder and Master Distiller Yuseff Cherney began distilling as a side project under Ballast Point Brewing. He started canning cocktails because he wanted to make drinks he could enjoy while doing the things he likes to do (mostly fishing and hiking). In 2017, Cutwater Spirits was established as a separate entity from the brewery and now operates from a 50,000 square foot distillery and production facility, which includes a 250-seat world-class tasting room offering lunch, dinner, cocktails, and tours. To date, Cutwater has earned over 750 awards across its portfolio of products and is currently distributed in 38 states.

