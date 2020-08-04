Don Ciccio & Figli Launches La Perla Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Washington D.C – Don Ciccio & Figli, handcrafted Italian herbal liqueur sourced from within the United States, has announced a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails entitled, La Perla. The line features a delicate balance of simple ingredients and complex flavors attributed to earthly elements from which the liqueurs are derived. La Perla, which translates to “pearl,” is based on the premise of finding delight where least expected. Each ready-to-drink cocktail will launch independently beginning August 2020 and continuing into 2021.

Don Ciccio & Figli has crafted the La Perla Cocktails to provide a sense of wanderlust and exploration to its at-home consumers. The collection’s campaign launch, “Unexpected Escape,” encourages users to continue discovering, despite not being able to getaway and adventure in a traditional sense.

The line consists of some of Don Ciccio & Figli’s most unique creations, including the La Perla Negroni Classico, Negroni Bianco Oro and Ambrosia Spritz. La Perla Cherry Manhattan, Walnut Old Fashioned and Fennel Sarezac, are other creations of the line to look forward to coming fall.

With an unexpected escape in every sip, La Perla cocktails feature house-made liqueurs that can be chilled and served in any home bar in the glassware of choice or taken to go and enjoyed in the comfort of an outdoor sanctuary.

“La Perla cocktails will be one to remember,” said Francesco Amodeo, President and Master Distiller. “It is a celebration of finding the extraordinary in the ordinary or finding a wild adventure in the place you call home. Derived from our Washington cocktail bar, Bar Sirenis, La Perla Cocktails will whisk you away to a whimsical world of mermaids, magnificent blue waters, and pure escape.”

About Don Ciccio & Figli:

Don Ciccio & Figli represents the rebirth of the Amodeo family, just as it was in 1883 when great grandfather Vincenzo Amodeo perfected the Italian recipes which became the finest handcrafted liqueurs on the Amalfi Coast. In 2012, Francesco Amodeo, a fourth- generation Amodeo, brought the signature flavors of his hometown back to life as Don Ciccio & Figli. Based in its new home of Washington D.C., Don Ciccio & Figli explores new flavors and dimensions while keeping the Amalfi Coast in every sip. Facebook/Instagram: @donciccioefigli

For More Information:

https://www.donciccioefigli.com/