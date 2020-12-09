Drake’s Organic Spirits Boxtails Coming to Cub Wine & Spirits

Drake’s Organic Spirits announces that Boxtails™, the company’s innovative new ready-to-drink (RTD) pre-mixed organic craft cocktails in a box, will be available at all 27 Cub Wine & Spirits locations in Minnesota beginning December 4th, 2020. Boxtails fill the surging demand for spirit-based RTDs, a cocktail category that has seen explosive growth of over 80% in 2020.

Drake’s Organic Boxtails are made with Drake’s signature ultra-premium organic certified vodka and rum. Offered in Watermelon Tini, Mango Punch, Black cherry Limeade and Minted Mojito flavors, Boxtails provide a convenient alternative to canned seltzers and with less waste. Each box contains 1.75 liters of pre-mixed organic cocktails with 12% alcohol similar to a standard mixed cocktail. The estimated retail price is $19.99.

“We are very pleased to offer our USDA Organic Boxtails to customers of Cub Wine & Spirits,” said Mark Anderson, founder and CEO of Drake’s Organic Spirits. “Like Drake’s, Cub is a respected homegrown Minnesota company. They’ve been delivering great value and supporting the community for over 50 years. Today’s announcement extends the reach of the Drake’s brand and ensures adult consumers in our home state can conveniently purchase our better-for-you, better-for-the-planet spirits.”

All Drake’s products including Boxtails are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, vegan and kosher. They contain no artifical flavors, colors or unnecessary chemicals. Ingredients are sourced from the world’s most pristine organic fields.

About Drake’s Organic Spirits Launched in 2017, Minneapolis-based Drake’s Organic Spirits is the first and only spirits line in the world Certified USDA Organic, Gluten Free®, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan and kosher. Drake’s uses the highest quality USDA Organic and non-GMO Project Verified ingredients to create a line of ultra-premium, 12x distilled spirits and mixes at a better price than the leading premium brands.

Drake’s Organic Premium Vodka was awarded Double Gold and Drake’s Organic White Rum received Gold at the most recent Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Convention & Exposition in Orlando, FL. The highly-respected awards are widely considered among the most prestigious in the industry because judges are industry experts who blind taste-test each spirit.

For More Information:

https://www.drakesorganicspirits.com/