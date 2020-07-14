Dry Fly Distilling Adds Huckleberry Lemonade to Premium Canned Cocktail Lineup

Spokane, WA—Spring is in full bloom and summer is just around the corner. It’s time to pack your cooler with some premium, canned cocktails and Dry Fly has just the ticket! Joining Dry Fly’s already delicious lineup of Gin and Tonic, Moscow Mule and Spicy Lemonade is the highly anticipated Huckleberry Lemonade. It’s a Pacific Northwest favorite and it is coming soon to a retailer near you.

“We are excited about our new Huckleberry Lemonade,” said Head Distillery Patrick Donovan. “There has been a great response to our canned cocktails. All of us here at Dry Fly really wanted to give people a true taste of the Pacific Northwest and nothing says that better than huckleberries. We hope folks enjoy this new addition to our lineup.”

As with all the “On the Fly” canned cocktails, only the finest ingredients are used to create these portable concoctions. For the Huckleberry Lemonade wild berries were picked and sent to be processed into a syrup consisting of just huckleberries, white cane sugar and citric acid. The syrup was blended with Dry Fly house-made lemonade—containing the award-winning Dry Fly Vodka—sugar, natural flavoring and carbonation.

“On the Fly” cocktails launched last year in the Northwest and the consumer response has been very positive as distribution continues to grow. The cocktails are available in four packs and sell for approximately $12.99 each. There are plans to add new cocktails to the lineup over time and to continue to increase distribution.

http://dryflydistilling.com/