Dry Fly Distilling Brings Award-Winning Spirits and Canned Cocktails to Michigan

Dry Fly Distilling, located in Spokane, WA is happy to announce it is expanding distribution of their award-winning spirits and canned cocktails to Michigan. Imperial Beverage will be representing the Dry Fly Portfolio in the Great Lake State.

“We are really excited to be able to offer Dry Fly’s hand-crafted spirits in Michigan,” said Terry Nichols, vice president of sales and marketing for Dry Fly. “We have wanted more of a presence in the Midwest for some time and the partnership with Imperial Beverage is the perfect opportunity. We look forward to offering this new market something different that will change the way they look at craft spirits.”

Imperial Beverage is a leader in the industry in Michigan. They bring a vast knowledge of the spirits industry to the table along with outstanding customer service. The Dry Fly portfolio is proud to join their impressive lineup of adult beverages.

Dry Fly Distilling is a craft distillery that has been producing gin, vodka and whiskey for more than a decade. They have also recently released a line of canned cocktails featuring their award-winning spirits. The grain for all their whiskies is locally grown to insure they highest quality ingredients. Dry Fly products are available throughout the U.S. with growing distribution. The distillery recently announced expansion plans to meet the increased demand for their spirits.

