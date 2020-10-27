Elegance Brands Announces New Product Launches, Strategic Partnerships, and DTC Spirits Platform

LOS ANGELES – Elegance Brands Inc., a global beverage company with a focus on innovation, has announced several exciting developments as it builds out new brands and products. Despite a challenging macro environment, Elegance has unveiled several new brands, entered various strategic partnerships, and developed a DTC (direct-to-consumer) platform for the Australian market. In the year ahead, Elegance expects these developments to lead to rapid revenue growth fueled by market and channel expansion.

Following the launch of Elegance’s premier product Gorilla Hemp CBD Energy Drink, a sugar free line extension will be available in select markets starting in November 2020. The new line is positioned to capture the growing demand for “better-for-you” energy drink options.

The successful launch of Gorilla Hemp is underpinned by an exclusive distribution agreement that Elegance recently entered with KC Distributing, a former distribution partner for Red Bull. As part of this agreement, KC Distributing will exclusively sell Elegance CBD energy drink brands for a period of 12 months. They will also rebrand their fleet of delivery trucks with a Gorilla Hemp ad to raise additional brand awareness.

Continuing this momentum, Elegance will roll out innovative products in the lucrative energy drink category this year with the launch of SWAY Energy + Immunity in November 2020. A new energy drink positioned to appeal to health and wellness conscious consumers, the zero-sugar beverage will come in six delicious flavors.

Elegance has also announced several key developments within its bitters and spirits categories. Bittertales Aromatic Bitters will launch in November 2020, delivering a modern take on a classic cocktail staple that combines exceptional quality and unmatched value. The product will initially launch in the off-premises market, targeting consumers interested in at-home cocktail consumption. Plus, all seven flavors of Australian Bitters Company beverages are currently available on Amazon.

Launching Q1 2021, Elegance will enter the fast-growing RTD cocktail category with two additional product innovations VOCO and Twisted Shaker. VOCO is a first-of-its-kind product combining real vodka and coconut water and will launch in a variety pack with four fruit flavors. This canned cocktail product will deliver on the “better-for-you” drinks trend with a low ABV formulation and 12 oz. format convenient for on-the-go consumption. Twisted Shaker will launch with a range of spirits based, medium ABV bottled cocktails highlighted by a premium packaging design. Each launch flavor will feature a twist on a classic cocktail recipe, including Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned, Cucumber Gimlet and Espresso Martini.

Elegance also unveiled its plans to enter the DTC market with Bevmart, an online beverage marketplace for the Australian market. Bevmart is set to launch at www.bevmart.com.au in Q4 2020, and will act as the exclusive online marketplace for the following Elegance products in Australia: Cheeky Vodka in five flavors, Cheeky Espresso Martini cocktails in four flavors, Coventry Estate Gin in four flavors, and Geo Liqueurs in four varieties.

To support the execution of these growth initiatives, Elegance has announced the addition of senior sales and marketing executives to its team, all of whom have experience working at world-class beverage brands.

