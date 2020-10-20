Hecho Tequila Soda Launches Across North America

Bodega Brands (“Bodega or the “Company”), an innovative beverage brand house has formally launched its premium ready to drink, “Hecho Tequila Soda” in both Canada and the United States.

The product will be rolling out initially in stores across Alberta, British Colombia, California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas with plans to enter more markets in early 2021.

“We are very excited to launch Hecho in two countries out of the gate as the appetite for ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages are gaining a lot of interest on a mass scale, said Zack Lister, Founder and CEO of Bodega. “Our product stands out from the rest in a crowded competitive space because we use premium Tequila Blanco 100% agave and we have worked very closely with the CRT in Mexico to ensure we are meeting all of the compliance and regulatory measures when it comes to exporting a product containing 100% tequila.”

Hecho has only three ingredients: Tequila Blanco 100% agave, carbonated water and natural lime flavor. At only 96 calories per can, the refreshing drink is gluten free and does not contain any sweeteners, carbohydrates or preservatives.

“Tequila is among the fastest growing spirit categories and with RTD’s experiencing record growth, we are seeing a number of companies entering the space, says Lister. “However, many are using a lower quality tequila mixed or agave spirit to cut costs and bring manufacturing out of Mexico. Our goal is to really drive home the premium aspect and bring awareness to consumers who are looking at ‘better for you’ drinking options.”

Excitement for the brand has attracted a number of strategic investors from the sports and entertainment industries. “We have a great management team and the support of some amazing shareholders. We are all very excited to continue to grow and gain exposure for the Hecho brand on a global scale” said Lister.

About Bodega Brands Inc.

Bodega was founded in 2018 as a house of brands focused on developing innovative beverages and bringing them to market. The company also produces a brand called “Arte”, which is a line of cold pressed citrus juices designed for the hospitality industry.

