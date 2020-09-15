Infinium Spirits Named Exclusive U.S. Importer of Juan Torres Master Distillers

Aliso Viejo, CA / Vilafranca del Penedès (Barcelona, Spain) – Juan Torres Master Distillers (Miguel Torres S.A.) and Infinium Spirits jointly has announced that Infinium will be the exclusive U.S. importer for Torres’ spirits brands effective immediately. Torres made this decision due to a change in their route-to-market-strategy for the U.S. Through this new partnership, the Torres spirits portfolio consisting of brandy, pisco, and orange liqueur, will get a more tailored and spirits-forward focus within Infinium’s specialized portfolio in order to maximize opportunity for the brands.

Juan Torres Master Distillers is the spirits division of the Torres family and is one of the leading producers of Spanish brandy. Its origins date back to 1928 when Juan Torres Casals of the family’s second generation began making aged brandies matured in oak casks; smooth and aromatic spirits distilled from a selection of the finest white Penedès (Barcelona) wines. With over 90 years to its name, Juan Torres Master Distillers continues to perfect the art of distillation to this day – a constant pursuit of excellence that finds reflection in each of its exquisitely crafted spirits, produced under the brands Torres Brandy, El Gobernador, and Magdala. These elegant, personality-driven brands find their perfect match in the world of mixology, where they live up to the expectations of a consumer who delights in shared moments of superior quality. According to the annual brands report by Drinks International (January 2020), Torres Brandy came in first among Top Trending Brands and Bestselling Brands, two rankings compiled based on a questionnaire completed by more than one hundred of the world’s best bars.

Daniel Walker, President of Infinium Spirits, stated, “We’re very proud to represent Juan Torres Master Distillers and unite efforts to build the brands and accelerate growth in the U.S. market. We have an enormous amount of respect for the Torres family, their employees, their business and their brands. Our family owned businesses align well, and the Torres brands fit very nicely into our portfolio. We see significant opportunity with premium brandy in the U.S. market and appreciate Torres’ marketing approach and long-term on-premise focus. We’re very excited to be making this significant addition to our portfolio today.”

Miguel Torres, 5th Generation and General Manager of Familia Torres, added, “We are very pleased to partner with Infinium Spirits in the U.S market. As a top spirits supplier, Infinium is well respected for their expertise to build brands. There is a significant opportunity to further develop our position with our premium and super premium spirits portfolio in the critical U.S. market. We see Infinium as a great family owned partner for us in the U.S. in our efforts to ensure our brands reach their full potential. We are excited to grow together with Infinium Spirits in the coming years.”

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company known for igniting brands and accelerating performance. Founded in 2005 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, Infinium Spirits specializes in the import, sales, and marketing of its distinctive portfolio of brands.

