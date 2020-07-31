James Bay Distillers Ltd Expands Distribution with Total Wine & More

Everett, WA – James Bay Distillers is excited to announce that it has expanded whisky distribution into Total Wine & More, which now carries the company’s award-winning 80-proof Cadboro organic cacao-infused whisky in all Washington State stores. The company’s organic cacao is also sustainable and renewable, and traceable to the farms where it was grown in Ecuador. Cadboro is made to a single-grain bourbon recipe and aged three years in Canada. Cadboro is a true sipping whisky, excellent served neat or over ice, and its chocolate notes also enliven an Old Fashioned.

“We are excited to have Cadboro on the shelves at Total Wine,” said Ernest Troth, president at James Bay Distillers. “Total Wine’s customer service is second to none, and we are happy that more people will be able to enjoy our whisky.”

The company also produces twice gold-medal award-winning 88-proof Galloping Goose Premium Canadian whisky, silver-medal award-winning 80-proof Lochside Summer Gin No. 5, and recently released their 80-proof barrel-aged Gintrigue gin. Gintrigue is aged in barrels which held bourbon for four years and cognac for seven years.

The company’s newest releases and activities are highlighted on Twitter (@JamesBayDistill), Instagram (@JamesBayDistillers) and its Facebook page, /JamesBayDistillers.

Requests for additional information and pricing may be made directly to the company by phone or email (Info@JamesBayDistillers.com).

Visitors are welcome Tuesday-Saturday, 12-5pm, at the distillery located at Paine Field airport north of Seattle.

