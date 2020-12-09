James Bay Distillers Releases Barrel-Finished “Galloping Goose”

James Bay Distillers Ltd. has announced the release of a barrel-finished version of their Galloping Goose Canadian Whisky. Nicknamed “the Blue Goose,” for its blue labels, the company’s gold-medal Galloping Goose Canadian Whisky was further aged 12-months in oak barrels which held bourbon for 4 years, and cognac for 7 years. The additional wait was worth the time for this now 4-year whisky: all the caramel and vanilla notes are enhanced in the company’s bourbon-recipe whisky, with added deep stone-fruit and baked raisin highlights from the cognac. This is a true sipping whisky.

The whisky is available at the distillery located at the south end of Paine Field, in Everett, WA, and online at the company’s online sales store. James Bay Distillers currently ships to Washington State, Alaska, Nevada, North Dakota and the District of Columbia. Curbside service is available.

James Bay Distillers also produces its four-time gold-medal award winning Galloping Goose Premium Canadian Whisky, Cadboro Chocolate Flavored Whisky (infused with organic cacao), Lochside Summer Gin No. 5, for which they use a cold-infusion of orange blossom, organic kumquat, mandarin and tangerine, and Gintrigue Barrel-Finished Gin, which is also aged 12 months.

The distillery is located at 3101 111th Street SW, Suite B, Everett, WA 98204 — between the south end of Paine Field’s two runways which service United and Alaska Airlines.

The company is in search of additional wholesale and retail distributors, and currently works with Total Wine, SpiritHub and the State of Virginia’s ABC Store system.

The distillery is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 12 noon-5 p.m. Other hours by appointment.

For More Information:

https://jamesbay.distilleryspirits.com