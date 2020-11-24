Kentucky Owl Reveals Rye Batch No. 4 (“The Last Rye”) and Bourbon Batch No. 10

NEW YORK — Kentucky Owl has announced two highly-anticipated limited releases for whiskey collectors: Kentucky Owl Rye Batch No. 4 and Kentucky Owl Bourbon Batch No. 10 — ahead of the holiday season. Each ultra-premium blend offers whiskey spirits aficionados a spirit rooted in authenticity and heritage unique to the Kentucky Owl brand. Available at select spirits retailers nationwide, each 750 mL bottle is available for a suggested MSRP of $299.99.

As the popularity of brown spirits continues to expand, particularly rye, Kentucky Owl Rye Batch No. 4 hits shelves just in time for gift-giving between family and friends, or even to secure a bottle for your personal collection. Described as a very sweet and full-flavored blend, “The Last Rye” is 112.8-proof (56.4 percent ABV) and boasts an age statement including a combination of 10-13 year-old rye stocks that together offer a taste of rich oak, roasted almonds, caramel brittle and spiced dark cherry.

“The Last Rye Batch No. 4 is the final release in this series, bottling some of the last stocks of our rye blend in inventory that have continued to mature until the blend is at its peak. It truly marks the end of an amazing journey for Kentucky Owl since the first rye release in 2017,” says Master Blender Dixon Dedman. “I’m also really pleased with our newest Bourbon Batch No. 10 offering and hope those who have been following along since 2014 will get their hands on this bottle for the right occasion.”

For Kentucky Owl Bourbon Batch No. 10, Dedman released a blend of some of his oldest, oakiest and most precious barrels combined with more youthful, fruity and spice-driven selections. At 120.2-proof (60.1 percent ABV), this offering includes flavors of sweet caramel, toffee and vanilla, followed by subtle floral fruity notes before finishing with a kick of spice on the back of the palate.

Both Kentucky Owl Rye Batch No. 4 and Bourbon Batch No. 10 can sit proudly on home cocktail bars alongside the brand’s year-round offering, Confiscated. Each can be savored neat or on the rocks, and Confiscated stands up well on its own or in classic cocktails like a Boulevardier or Old Fashioned. All Kentucky Owl whiskies are best enjoyed sipped slowly and responsibly. For more information, follow Kentucky Owl on Instagram @KentuckyOwl.

ABOUT KENTUCKY OWL® BOURBON AND RYE

Kentucky Owl Bourbon was founded in 1879 by C.M. Dedman and today is led by Master Blender, Dixon Dedman, who resurrected the brand and released his first batch in 2014, nearly 100 years after prohibition ended his great-great-grandfather’s original endeavor. It is an artfully blended line of craft bourbons, each bottled at barrel proof for the truest expression of whiskey, and now, a rye whiskey with the same craft approach in mind. Kentucky Owl is for those who appreciate high quality, attention to detail, craftsmanship, and authentic heritage.

